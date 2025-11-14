BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hot new Volkswagen T-Roc R due 2027 with 328bhp
New Freelander brand to reveal first car "in coming months"

Hot new Volkswagen T-Roc R due 2027 with 328bhp

Next T-Roc R will use Golf R engine updated with mild-hybrid assistance

14 November 2025

The second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc R will arrive in 2027 using the same drivetrain as the latest Golf R, updated with the addition of mild hybridisation.

The electrical element will not boost the engine’s outputs beyond the current 328bhp and 295lb ft but instead ensures its compliance with the forthcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

The upgraded engine is combined with a standard seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and the latest version of Volkswagen’s multi-plate-clutch four-wheel drive system.

As with the Golf R, buyers will be offered the option of a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system with four tailpipes.

Key changes for the new T-Roc R include a move onto the MQB Evo platform, which also underpins the current Passat, Tiguan and Golf.

This brings a significantly wider track than on the outgoing T-Roc, promising more lateral grip. Autocar understands it will also use components from the Golf GTI Edition 50, including stiffer springs.

The new T-Roc R will ride on 20in wheels shod with 245mm-wide performance tyres, 30mm broader than previously.

Volkswagen T-Roc R in camo – rear quarter

A camouflaged prototype of the new R, shown at the launch of the cooking second-generation T-Roc, reveals it will receive several bespoke styling touches, including more aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers.

Speaking to Autocar in August, Volkswagen exterior design boss Stefan Wallburg suggested the brand’s ambition is to more clearly differentiate R models from the less extreme R-Line trim level it also offers. “R customers will expect a bit more,” he said.

Although the interior of the new model remains under wraps, Volkswagen said the R will receive its own digital instrument graphics along with other sporting touches, including a new steering wheel and new front seats.

Autocar understands the new T-Roc R will enter production in October 2027, with UK sales planned to begin shortly after.

Peter Cavellini 14 November 2025

So we're talking 2028 then?, nope, it's not different enough, does nothing special, you'd maybe buy it to pose in to sit on your drive and have neighbor envy, maybe it's a halfway house seeing as Ev's at the moment aren't selling that well.

