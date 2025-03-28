BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hot new Skoda Elroq vRS to be revealed next week
UP NEXT
Electric Nissan Micra unwrapped: Renault 5 twin due this year

Hot new Skoda Elroq vRS to be revealed next week

Skoda's second sporty electric car could pack a 322bhp punch to outpace the Abarth 600e

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
28 March 2025

Skoda will reveal the new Elroq vRS next week as the second electric car from its sporting sub-brand - and it's set to be one of the company's most powerful cars yet.

To be unwrapped next Thursday morning (3 April) before a public debut at the Milan Deign Week a few days later, the Skoda Elroq vRS will be the latest entrant into a growing class of sporting electric crossovers, going up against the likes of the Mini Aceman JCW, Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce and Abarth 600e.

The Czech firm has released a preview image that confirms the "most dynamic Elroq model" will be available in the vRS sub-brand's trademark Hyper Green paint and said it will be further marked out from the standard car by a raft of contrasting black trim elements. 

Related articles

No technical details have been given yet, but the Elroq is closely related to the Volkswagen ID 3 and Cupra Born, so the vRS version is likely to use the same powertrain components as the hot versions of those cars.

The Cupra Born VZ and Volkswagen ID 3 GTX are both equipped with the Volkswagen Group's new 'AP550' motor on the rear axle, providing up to 322bhp. That figure would make the Elroq vRS only very slightly less powerful than the dual-motor, 335bhp Skoda Enyaq vRS.

The rear-driven Born and ID 3 range-toppers can hit 62mph from rest in as little as 5.6sec, and while the slightly taller and longer Elroq is unlikely to quite match that, it could still come in at under 6.0sec to outpace the ICE Skoda Octavia vRS.

The fastest Elroq will be the fourth vRS model in Skoda's line-up, joining similarly conceived range-toppers for the Octavia, Enyaq and Kodiaq.

Skoda hasn't shared any official plans for more fast models beyond the Elroq, but CEO Klaus Zellmer recently told Autocar that vRS will remain an important part of its business.

"This is something that is our DNA," he said of the 24-year-old sub-brand. "We will keep it and you can't neglect that. You cannot get rid of that."

Another possible addition to the portfolio is a warmed-up version of the upcoming Skoda Epiq electric supermini, which would no doubt share its innards with the planned Volkswagen ID 2 GTI.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
BMW M2 Manual 2025 Review 2025 front corner blur 211
BMW M2
9
BMW M2
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Dacia Bigster front dynamic
Dacia Bigster
Dacia Bigster
MG S5 2025 Review front tracking 626
MG S5 EV
MG S5 EV

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32

Skoda Elroq

Skoda shifts its focus to EVs, starting with a Scenic-rivalling compact SUV

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Skoda Elroq cars for sale

 Skoda ELROQ 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£37,500
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ELROQ 150kW 60 Edition 63kWh 5dr Auto
2025
£31,000
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ELROQ 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£43,142
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Elroq 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£35,950
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ELROQ 150Kw 60 Edition 63Kwh 5Dr Auto
2025
£33,999
150miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ELROQ 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£36,999
150miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Elroq 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£35,490
150miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Elroq 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£38,995
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Elroq 63kWh 60 Edition Auto 5dr
2025
£29,250
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 20 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 28 March 2025

And at a sub brand price?, as if! and if the Bronzecolour isn't popular,then this Acid Green ? .

Latest Reviews

Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
BMW M2 Manual 2025 Review 2025 front corner blur 211
BMW M2
9
BMW M2
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Dacia Bigster front dynamic
Dacia Bigster
Dacia Bigster
MG S5 2025 Review front tracking 626
MG S5 EV
MG S5 EV

View all car reviews