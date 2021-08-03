BACK TO ALL NEWS
Honda NSX to bow out in 2022 with hardcore Type S edition
Honda NSX to bow out in 2022 with hardcore Type S edition

Just 350 examples of the hybrid V6 supercar's uprated commemorative edition will be built
3 August 2021

Honda has revealed a preview of the NSX Type S, which will arrive at the end of 2022 as the swansong for its hybrid V6 supercar.

The limited-run model will be officially unveiled in the coming weeks, but it has today been teased in a series of images, under a low-light camouflage, revealing bespoke design cues that will mark it out from the standard NSX.

Grey exterior paint, black trim, red brake calipers and Type S badging positioned just ahead of the rear wheels will be the defining cues, while a red engine cover will nod to Honda's performance car heritage. Each of the 350 units built will receive a numbered build plaque, too. 

Honda has also promised "enhancements to performance and design with the goal to create a model that goes beyond all NSX models that came before".

Performance figures are yet to be revealed, but it's highly likely that the electrified 3.5-litre V6's output will be bumped up from a standard 573bhp closer to the 600bhp mark, alongside upgrades to the brakes and suspension to enhance the car's agility. 

Production of the second-generation NSX will continue to take place at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Centre in the US, before coming to an end in December 2022. 

Honda will produce 350 units worldwide, with 30 of these for Japanese customers.

It hasn't yet been confirmed how many examples, if any, have been allocated to the UK market, but we would expect a sizeable premium over the standard NSX's circa-£170,000 list price. 

Read our review

Car review
Honda NSX

Honda NSX

Honda’s super-sports icon is reborn as a ground-breaking hybrid, but is that enough to give it an edge over conventional supercars like McLaren's 570s?

Read our review

Comments

Comments
5
Add a comment…
scrap 3 August 2021

Matt Prior did a great video on the NSX factory. I'm not a huge fan of the car but watch how it is built and you may well want to buy one. Simply exceptional quality. If I lived in America I'd be tempted... like many super cars it's too wide for our roads.

Nickktod 3 August 2021

Too expensive, too heavy. The original was a lightweight aluminium masterpiece for little more than a contemporary Carrera 2 and still struggled to sell in substantial volumes (in Europe anyway) mostly due to its badge. This NSX by contrast is twice the price, and 120% of the (already getting rather lardy) weight of a current 911. I haven't seen a single one of these on the road. 

567 3 August 2021

I never seen one in real life in the UK and the few used for sale are looking alot of money for them even though reviewers think it's a great driving car.

