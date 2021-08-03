Honda NSX to bow out in 2022 with hardcore Type S edition

Honda has revealed a preview of the NSX Type S, which will arrive at the end of 2022 as the swansong for its hybrid V6 supercar.

The limited-run model will be officially unveiled in the coming weeks, but it has today been teased in a series of images, under a low-light camouflage, revealing bespoke design cues that will mark it out from the standard NSX.

Grey exterior paint, black trim, red brake calipers and Type S badging positioned just ahead of the rear wheels will be the defining cues, while a red engine cover will nod to Honda's performance car heritage. Each of the 350 units built will receive a numbered build plaque, too.

Honda has also promised "enhancements to performance and design with the goal to create a model that goes beyond all NSX models that came before".

Performance figures are yet to be revealed, but it's highly likely that the electrified 3.5-litre V6's output will be bumped up from a standard 573bhp closer to the 600bhp mark, alongside upgrades to the brakes and suspension to enhance the car's agility.

Production of the second-generation NSX will continue to take place at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Centre in the US, before coming to an end in December 2022.

Honda will produce 350 units worldwide, with 30 of these for Japanese customers.

It hasn't yet been confirmed how many examples, if any, have been allocated to the UK market, but we would expect a sizeable premium over the standard NSX's circa-£170,000 list price.

