Honda Civic Type R UK orders to continue despite pause in Japan

Orders for the new Honda Civic Type R will continue in the UK despite being temporarily halted in Japan after an influx of demand outstripped supply.
The latest version of the hot hatch – of which all globally sold examples are produced in the same Yorii plant in Japan – will be made in limited numbers due to strict emission regulations: the UK will get “hundreds, not thousands”, Rebecca Adamson, Honda UK’s head of cars, previously confirmed to Autocar.
Because of a lack of parts, such as semiconductors, and a recent surge in coronavirus infections within Japan, “it is difficult to forecast future production”, the firm wrote on its Japanese-market website. It could not confirm when orders would again be taken.
It added: “In order to ensure the delivery of Civic Type R to all customers who have already placed orders, we have temporarily stopped accepting orders.”
However, the UK will continue to take orders for the £46,995 hot hatch, the firm has told Autocar, albeit with customers placed on waiting lists with their nearest dealer rather than being put on any nationwide waiting list.
“Within the UK, we can confirm the demand for it is exceeding the volume. However, dealers do have a waiting list and we are expecting more in the country over the next few months,” a Honda spokesperson told Autocar. The first orders are due to arrive with UK owners this month.
Released at the end of last year as the most powerful variant of the venerable Japanese hatch to date, the Type R enters its sixth generation with redesigned bodywork concurrent with the new 11th-generation Honda Civic, also gaining important mechanical upgrades and improved aerodynamics.
It is driven by an “evolved” version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged 17YM engine seen in the previous car, mated to an improved six-speed manual gearbox. As Honda's 'mainstream' models have already gone hybrid-only in Europe, this is likely to be the last pure-ICE car the brand ever launches here.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Having watched to video reviews in which both wreckoned it justified the £12K price increase, they had hardly a negative comment about the Car, but, if you've got the folding, for £32K ish money you could have a used BMW competition, that's according to an article on this Website today.
Comparing apples with used apples
Putting the price on one side for a moment, this appeals to me far more than the previous model, both inside and out, and I'd definitely take this over a Golf R 20. In fact its release interests me far more than anything else in recent times. But, it is ridiculously expensive, yet so is everything else new these days: All of them are so far out of my reach that the price of one relative to another is pretty meaningless to me.
HOW MUCH?!?
Honda do realise that the time of cheap PCP deals are over, don't they?
Lmfao.