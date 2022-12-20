Hennessey Velociraptor upgrade takes Ford F-150 past 1000bhp

Hennessey has revealed an upgrade package for the Ford F-150 Raptor R , which raises the performance of the pick-up truck to make it one of the most powerful in the world.

Named the Velociraptor 1000, the package uprates the Shelby 5.2-litre V8 engine with a larger (3.8-litre) supercharger, improving high-flow induction and adding a new supercharger belt and upgrades to fuel lines and injectors.

Due to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, it will offer a 40% increase in power, pushing the truck past 1000bhp and giving it more than 850lb ft of torque.

The standard Raptor R produces 690bhp and 645 lb ft, enabling it to do 0-62mph in around 4.5sec.

The Velociraptor 1000 also gains more rugged exterior styling, with the addition of updated front and rear bumpers and a large LED light bar.

A set of Hennessey wheels are joined by 37in off-road tyres to bolster off-road capability. Each truck is also fitted with a build plaque featuring the model’s serial number.

The Velociraptor 1000 follows the Velociraptor Bronco, the Texan tuner's version of the recently revived Ford Bronco SUV, with 493bhp and 550lb ft on tap.

"The Hennessey Velociraptor is the world's best-selling modified performance truck, of which we've built thousands for customers all around the globe,” said CEO John Hennessey.

“The Velociraptor 1000 raises the performance bar significantly in terms of sheer power. Add in the characteristic supercharger whine and the distinctive exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8 and the package is unbeatable."

Hennessey hasn’t yet revealed pricing for the package, but the less powerful Velociraptor costs $64,950 (£53,392) in the US.