New Ford F-150 Raptor R is 700bhp super-truck

The new Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most extreme version of the brand's best-selling pick up yet.

It's the latest entry into the hardcore Raptor line-up of sporting off-roaders and is much quicker, larger and more potent than the hot pick-up that Ford sells in Europe, the Ford Ranger Raptor.

That's chiefly because, rather than a 3.5-litre V6 pumping out 284bhp and 362lb ft, the fastest F-150 takes its reserves from a variant of the 5.2-litre supercharged V8 most recently used for the Mustang Shelby GT500 - one of the most potent Ford road cars of all time.

In this application, it pumps 700bhp and 640lb ft to both axles, giving the Raptor R "incredible desert-running power".

Ford has yet to detail performance figures, but given the V6-engined Raptor can already crack the 0-62mph sprint in just over 5.0sec, the R is expected to be roughly as quick off the mark as a Porsche 911.

The supercharger has been tuned to boost low-end and mid-range torque, while the new stainless steel exhaust manifolds, deeper oil pan and bespoke oil cooler and filter mean the Raptor R can keep cool in high temperatures and under extreme load.

But in keeping with the Raptor nameplate's off-road focus, it's the fact that the R will be able to maintain high speeds across challenging terrain that really marks it out from other super-SUVs.

It's said to be modelled on the brutish, stripped-back 4x4s that race in California's formidable Baja 1000 endurance series. "F-150 Raptor is about more than going fast: it must conquer brutal off-road environments," Ford said.

So in addition to the larger motor, the R also brings a raft of wide-reaching chassis modifications aimed at boosting off-road performance and durability.