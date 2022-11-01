Hardcore Ferrari SF90 variant hints at boosted aerodynamics

Ferrari is preparing a hardcore version of the Ferrari SF90 with uprated performance and a modified exterior design to vastly improve aerodynamics.

A prototype of the high-powered car was spotted testing in Italy, wearing fabric at the front and a black-and-white textured livery at the rear, obscuring the key changes to the model’s bodywork.

What we can see is an adapted front bumper, while an upgraded spoiler has been added to the rear. The model’s side skirts have also been updated, in order to enhance aerodynamics.

There are likely to be additional changes beneath the fabric that Ferrari is keen to hide until closer to the model’s launch.

The exterior is otherwise largely unchanged from that of the current car, while the interior at this stage remains a mystery.

Performance details are also unknown but we would expect a significant power boost to what is already Ferrari’s fastest and most powerful road car yet.

Any changes to the Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid powertrain would be likely to push the combined power output past that of the current Ferrari SF90 Stradale and open-topped Ferrari SF90 Spider and beyond the 1000bhp mark.

Both versions are driven by a 769bhp twin-turbocharged V8 engine mated to a 7.9kWh battery and three electric motors, combining to produce an eye-watering 986bhp. Currently, the Aston Martin Valkyrie rival can complete 0-62mph in 2.5sec and top out at 211mph.