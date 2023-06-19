BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Grassi 044S launched as 640bhp tribute to Lancia Delta S4
UP NEXT
Kia to expand EV lineup with city car and crossover

Grassi 044S launched as 640bhp tribute to Lancia Delta S4

Italian start-up's new hot hatch, inspired by 1980s rally car, dispatches 0-62mph sprint in just 2.9sec
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 June 2023

Italian start-up Grassi Scuderia Milanese has revealed its tribute to the Lancia Delta S4 at the Monza motor show.

The Grassi 044S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder engine mounted over the rear axle, capable of sending 640bhp through all four wheels.

Weighing 1200kg (or 1100kg without fuel and fluids), the 044S is claimed to reach 62mph from a standstill in 2.9sec.

Related articles

This time – on a par with that of the Ferrari 296 GTB – is likely to be for an 044S equipped with the sequential six-speed gearbox, rather than the H-pattern manual also on offer.

To maximise traction, the 044S features permanent four-wheel drive, with three differentials splitting both laterally and longitudinally.

It wears 285mm-wide 19in tyres at the front, while the rear end receives broader, 305mm-wide tyres to reduce oversteer.

Braking is provided by six-pot vented discs at the front and four-pot units at the rear.

The Grassi was penned by former Alfa Romeo designer Giuseppe Armano, although it takes clear inspiration from the Delta S4 – itself based on Giorgetto Giugario’s famed Lancia supermini.

Armano prioritised the 044S’s aerodynamic set-up, according to Grassi, with the goal of improving its stability and fuel efficiency at high speeds.

Grassi has yet to confirm pricing or a delivery schedule for the 044S, but only 44 examples will be built – hence the name.

It's also an apparent reference to the Lancia 037 that preceded the Delta S4 in the Italian firm’s Group B rally campaign. That became the last rear-wheel-drive car to win the World Rally Championship’s constructor’s title in 1983.

That model was recently reinvented as the Kimera Evo37, a bespoke supercar loosely based on the Lancia Beta Montecarlo (as was the original 037) and limited to 37 units.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Group B era has been a source of inspiration for many upstart boutique manufacturers in recent years.

In 2021, German firm E-Legend revealed the EL1, an 805bhp electric car inspired by the Audi Quattro S1. 

A year later, tuning outfit Marc Philipp Gemballa revealed the Marsien, a Porsche 911-based off-roader inspired by the Porsche 959 supercar that was developed for Group B but arrived too late to compete in the ill-fated class.

Industrial giant Renault has also tapped into its history in the WRC, with the Renault 5 concept and its hot-hatch sibling, the Alpine A290.  

used cars for sale

Suzuki SWIFT 1.2 SZ-L Euro 5 3dr
2013
£6,240
51,795miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Peugeot 2008 1.6 E-HDi Crossway Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,450
32,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 P200 MHEV R-Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£32,450
16,036miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar XE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic Black Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£29,500
27,760miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Ford Kuga 1.5T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,000
23,796miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,100
46,854miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 SE Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,200
33,069miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£33,350
17,230miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TDI SE Business Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,995
81,665miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
scrap 19 June 2023

At that weight it must be a carbon fibre chassis and body. With a mid engined grenade spec 4 cylinder... wear ear plugs!

These recreations look great bit will they be any good as sports cars?

shiftright 19 June 2023

This is insanely hot and sexy. Damn.

Latest Drives

jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review

View all latest drives