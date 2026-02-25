The long-awaited GMA T33 is finally edging towards production, with test mules of the V12 supercar being spotted for the first time.

It has been four years since the British supercar maker's second 'volume' model after the flagship T50 was revealed.

First deliveries were due to start in 2024 but were pushed back by delays in the 650bhp T50’s 100-unit run. The final T50 only rolled off GMA’s single production line last July, more than five years after the model was unveiled.

Financial pressures were another issue for GMA, originating from the high cost of development. This is probably why the company chose to prioritise the factory line for its new Le Mans GTR and S1 LM – two high-cost, ultra-low-volume models that launched its new bespoke Special Vehicle division. The first of three S1 LMs sold at auction for £15.8 million.

Following that and a fresh £90m injection at the end of last year from a firm set up by the first T50 buyer, Tarik Ouass, production of the T33 is finally close.

The investment will also help accelerate deliveries of the T33 Spider convertible and hardcore, 700bhp T50S Niki Lauda.

The 607bhp T33, revealed at the start of 2022, was conceived as a “more practical” sibling to the three-seat T50 – itself a reimagining of the 1990s McLaren F1.

It has a bespoke carbon-aluminium monocoque and is powered by a Cosworth-designed, naturally aspirated 3.9-litre V12 engine that screams to 11,100rpm, paired a six-speed manual gearbox.

Despite being priced at £1.37 million, all 100 examples of the T33 sold within a week of the model's unveiling.