Gordon Murray to reveal T33 V12 supercar today

Gordon Murray will reveal its all-new performance model on 27 January, which will follow its radical V12-powered T50 supercar.

The new arrival, named T33, will be fully revealed at 5pm UK time. The firm has previewed the car with a low-lit image showcasing its silhouette.

Described by the firm as "the world's finest supercar GT", the T33 will likely place more of a focus on refinement than its predecessor, which prioritised high-speed thrills. It will still be fast though - Gordon Murray says the model is powered by a reconfigured Cosworth 3.9-litre V12, capable of 11,100rpm.

Unlike the T50 and track-oriented T50S, however, the new model will be built at the Gordon Murray Group's (GMG) new headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey, the construction of which is set to begin imminently.

The new £50 million facility will house GMG's design, development, sales, servicing and heritage departments. The new supercar is expected to be mostly developed on site, where the company aims to have a fully functioning test track by the end of 2022.

Further details of the model will likely be detailed during the global reveal. Murray himself has previously confirmed that the company will launch a second V12-powered model before following that up with a "very noisy" hybrid.

Given the £2.8m price and segment-leading performance figures touted by the T50, it is likely that the firm will seek to usher in a more 'accessible' sporting model.

The firm's iStream production principles will be deployed to keep weight down as far as possible – despite packing as much power as the Bentley Continental GT Speed, the T50 weighs less than the Mazda MX-5 – but confirmation of its GT positioning suggests that a more comprehensively equipped cabin and road-focused suspension set-up could be among the chief differentiators.

More details will become clear at the reveal, but for now Murray said he is confident that both the car and the company's new HQ will be "game-changers in the automotive industry".