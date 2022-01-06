BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gordon Murray to reveal T33 V12 supercar today
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: BMW Z4

Gordon Murray to reveal T33 V12 supercar today

T50 follow-up, the first model developed at Murray's new Surrey HQ, will receive a global debut at 5pm
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
27 January 2022

Gordon Murray will reveal its all-new performance model on 27 January, which will follow its radical V12-powered T50 supercar. 

The new arrival, named T33, will be fully revealed at 5pm UK time. The firm has previewed the car with a low-lit image showcasing its silhouette. 

Described by the firm as "the world's finest supercar GT", the T33 will likely place more of a focus on refinement than its predecessor, which prioritised high-speed thrills. It will still be fast though - Gordon Murray says the model is powered by a reconfigured Cosworth 3.9-litre V12, capable of 11,100rpm.

Related articles

Unlike the T50 and track-oriented T50S, however, the new model will be built at the Gordon Murray Group's (GMG) new headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey, the construction of which is set to begin imminently.

The new £50 million facility will house GMG's design, development, sales, servicing and heritage departments. The new supercar is expected to be mostly developed on site, where the company aims to have a fully functioning test track by the end of 2022.

Further details of the model will likely be detailed during the global reveal. Murray himself has previously confirmed that the company will launch a second V12-powered model before following that up with a "very noisy" hybrid.

Given the £2.8m price and segment-leading performance figures touted by the T50, it is likely that the firm will seek to usher in a more 'accessible' sporting model.

The firm's iStream production principles will be deployed to keep weight down as far as possible – despite packing as much power as the Bentley Continental GT Speed, the T50 weighs less than the Mazda MX-5 – but confirmation of its GT positioning suggests that a more comprehensively equipped cabin and road-focused suspension set-up could be among the chief differentiators.

More details will become clear at the reveal, but for now Murray said he is confident that both the car and the company's new HQ will be "game-changers in the automotive industry".

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

He added: "We will have many important milestones for our HQ over the next two years. But one of the most important will be on 27 January when we reveal the first Gordon Murray Automotive vehicle to be manufactured there.

"We’re all extremely excited to be revealing such a significant car to the world in just three weeks from now.”

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Bill Lyons 7 January 2022
Fake it til you make it, as of last week, just got a lot more risky.
dickieb 6 January 2022

Have any of GM's cars actually been launched and been manufactured in any volumes (you know, more than 106)?

johnfaganwilliams 6 January 2022

If I was an investor I'd be saying wtf is the actual car Gordie? He got one to drive 200 yards past a camera at Goodwood. Just let Frankel loose in one and then we can see if it's any use?

Citytiger 6 January 2022

Try looking at the Gordon Murray Youtube channel, plenty of videos of them being driven around Millbrook.

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives