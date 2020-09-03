Gordon Murray T50 supercar gets track-only S version

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has confirmed it will produce a racing version of the recently revealed T50 supercar.

Just 25 examples of the track-only car, codenamed T50s, will be built, each with extensive revisions that promise to make it even lighter than the road-going version, at just 890kg.

Each example will cost £3.1 million before taxes - a substantial increase over the road car's £2.36 million plus taxes. Over half of the production run had already been accounted for before the car's existence was revealed to the public.

The Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated V12 engine powering the T50 has been re-engineered with revised cylinder heads, a higher compression ratio and an all-new free-flow exhaust system to produce beyond 700bhp. According to Murray himself, this was only possible in a track car, which doesn't have to contend with noise or emission regulations. A bespoke new six-speed transmission has new drive ratios and replaces the road car's manual gearstick with paddle shifters.

Significant upgrades to the car's aerodynamics pair the road-going T50's signature rear-mounted fan with a new 1758mm-wide rear wing, new front splitter, underbody aerofoil and adjustable diffusers. Combined, the changes allow the T50s to generate more than 1500kg of downforce. A new roof-mounted aero fin also helps boost cornering stability, allowing the car to generate 2.5-3g under braking.

Unlike the road car, which has multiple aerodynamic modes, the T50s will run in High Downforce mode at all times, with the diffuser ducts fully open and the fan running permanently at 7000rpm.

Ride height has been lowered by 40mm front and rear, oil cooling systems relocated to improve airflow to the rear wing and new brake ducting added to assist with temperature management. Forged magnesium wheels significantly reduce the car’s unsprung mass, but as per Murray's insistence that supercars don't require bespoke tyres, the T50s will ride on Michelin Cup Sport 2s.

Stripping back the interior has helped shave 94kg compared with the road-going car, with air conditioning, infotainment, storage and sound-deadening materials all removed. Road-going displays have also been removed, with performance-focused information moved to an F1-style rectangular steering wheel.

The centrally positioned driver's seat has been exchanged for a carbonfibre racing bucket and six-point racing harness, while one of the two passenger seats has been deleted in the name of lightness.

“With an unwavering focus on performance, and free from road-going legislation and maintenance considerations, the T50s will achieve astonishing performance on track, demonstrating the full extent of the car’s capabilities," Murray said. "We’ve thrown everything at pushing this car beyond the levels of anything that’s been done before. It’s a celebration of British engineering and our team’s extensive motorsport experience.”