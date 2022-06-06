Gordon Murray follows V12 supercars with pair of electric SUVs

The Gordon Murray Group is developing a pair of mass-market-friendly electric SUVs for launch after the V12-engined GMA T50 and GMA T33 supercars, signalling the start of the company’s shift into the mainstream.

The SUVs will be the first vehicles to ride on a bespoke new EV architecture currently under development at Gordon Murray Design (GMD), while the closely related Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) division readies the supercars for customer deliveries over the next two years and works on a “very noisy” hybrid follow-up along similar lines.

Giving the first details of the SUVs after accepting Autocar’s Mundy Award for Engineering earlier this month, Gordon Murray promised they would “change the way we think about range anxiety and vehicle dynamics”.

This suggests that, despite their consumer-friendly billing, the SUVs will follow the same principles as GMA’s supercars: weight saving, tight packaging, aerodynamic efficiency and high manoeuvrability.

Murray remained guarded on specifics, saying only that one of the SUVs will be a front-wheel-drive four-seater, the other a four-wheel-drive five-seater, and that each will be priced with accessibility in mind.

Autocar understands that one will wear a GMA badge when it arrives in its final form, while the other is being developed for an unnamed third-party manufacturer.

Murray previously hinted at plans to diversify beyond supercars in 2021, detailing a massive £300 million, five-year expansion plan for the Gordon Murray Group as it ramped up to begin construction of a state-of-the-art campus in Windlesham, Surrey.

He revealed that GMD was working on a “revolutionary, lightweight, ultra-efficient electric vehicle architecture” that would first underpin “a little SUV with a compact delivery-van derivative”.