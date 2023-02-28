Germany requests e-fuel exemption from EU’s 2035 ICE ban

Germany has requested that the European Union considers allowing the sale of new ICE vehicles powered by carbon-neutral e-fuels after 2035.
The European Parliament recently voted to confirm an effective ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles from 2035 by requiring a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from all new vehicles sold in the bloc by that deadline.
However, German transport secretary Michael Theurer has now called on fellow European ministers to further consider whether e-fuels can play a role in reducing transport emissions.
He said: “The [European] Commission should come forward with a proposal how e-fuels can be used or how combustion engines which are run with climate-neutral fuels can be organised.”
The argument for e-fuels is that they're produced using captured CO2 emissions and hydrogen, the latter sourced from renewables such as wind or solar power. In theory, this makes them CO2-neutral, because the carbon emitted at the tailpipe is removed from the atmosphere when more of the e-fuel is produced.
Environment ministers previously set a 2026 deadline for manufacturers to prove whether e-fuels are truly carbon-neutral in practice.
Various car makers – typically those with sporting ambitions or which have been lauded for their combustion engines – have made significant investments in the technology.
Porsche has arguably led the progress, having kick-started pilot production of its own e-fuels in Chile late last year, targeting roughly 130,000 litres annually.
Initially, it will be used to power cars at the firm’s experience centres, as well as its Mobil 1 Supercup racers.
Production is planned to ramp up to 12 million gallons (55 million litres) per year by the middle of this decade and 10 times that amount just two years later.
Although Porsche’s e-fuel isn't completely carbon-neutral (instead it's described as “nearly” CO2-neutral), its emissions are “way better”, according to Porsche's former sports car product boss, Frank Walliser. “We see less particles, less [NOx], so that's going in the right direction,” he said in 2021.
Given the massive carbon debt in making an EV over an ICE car i would imagine in lifetime terms most cars would create less lifetime CO2 running on this stuff. So the question is, can it be made in the quantity needed at a price that works?
In the study Volvo did comparing its own cars, they said an EV running on the global mix of electricity generation needed to drive 68,300 miles to recover the CO2 debt, and at the other extreme where all the electricity was renewable it was 30,000 miles. But of course if the pertol car produced only 15% of the CO2 then these figures will increase, probably beyond the life of the car.
It still comes down to cost of the e-fuel.
However, its clear some cars almost never do a high mileage in their lives, and if reducing CO2 is your goal, it would make a lot of sense to make city cars, sports cars, and hypercars that run on efuel, even if the average car moves to EV power.
And yet another article without the detail of how you make this magic liquid. I'll be amazed if you can use 100% of this in an unaltered car also.
If this is indeed 85% carbon neutral while our electricity is 50% fossile, this seems like a no-brainer to me, especially if it keeps existing vehicles running for longer and reduces the production and disposal of new cars and batteries.
Especially since it can be adopted in conjunction with HEV and PHEV.
Of course, if it makes sense from an environmental perspective, politicians will find a way to hijack this.
p.s. you don't dispose the battery you recycle it. As to disposal of New cars, why would you buy a New car then dispose it.