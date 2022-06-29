E-fuels given reprieve in European Union bill

Internal combustion engines were given a potential reprieve after 2035 across the European Union after environment ministers agreed to give synthetic e-fuels a chance to prove they can meet the conditions for zero CO2 emissions.

The ministers struck a deal on Tuesday that cemented the European Parliament vote earlier in June to mandate that all vans and cars sold by 2035 be zero-emissions, a decision that its detractors labelled a de facto ban on ICEs.

However the agreement by environment ministers gives an opening for ICE cars to continue, if manufacturers can make a case by 2026 that e-fuels qualify.

E-fuels are created as a petrol alternative by trapping CO2 in a complex process.

The decision to reassess e-fuels in four years’ time was welcomed by Europe’s automotive supplier lobbying association, Clepa, which has long campaigned to keep ICEs part of the emissions-reduction solution.

“We're glad to see support from Council for vehicles running on renewable fuels,” Cleap secretary general Sigrid de Vries said in a statement. She noted that the decision “doesn't fully close the door to considering emissions reduction using renewable fuels”.

However, a note of scepticism was struck by Frans Timmermans, the Dutch politician who leads European Commission's work on the European Green Deal.

“How realistic are e-fuels for clean combustion engines? Until now, it doesn’t seem to be a very realistic possibility, because e-fuels seem to be prohibitive in terms of the cost,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “But if a manufacturer can prove otherwise, it’s up to them to do so, and the Commission will have an open mind.”

One potential manufacturer to lead the lobbying for e-fuels is Porsche, which has invested in a facility in Chile to make the fuel.

The case for e-fuels rests on whether the process to make them is carbon-neutral. The European Commission would also need to remove the stress that the 100% reduction of CO2 by 2035 needs to happen at the tailpipe. Cars running e-fuels would still emit CO2, even if they had a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The decision to open the door to e-fuels sends the wrong signal, green pressure group Transport & Environment has argued.

“The new proposals on fuels are a diversion. Let’s not waste any more time on e-fuels and instead focus on rolling out charging, reskilling workers for the electric transition and responsibly sourcing material for batteries,” said Julia Poliscanova, its senior director for vehicles and e-mobility, in a statement.