BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: E-fuels given reprieve in European Union bill
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Jaguar to return in 2025 with trio of electric sports SUVs

E-fuels given reprieve in European Union bill

Ministers strike a deal to give synthetic engine fuels a chance
News
3 mins read
29 June 2022

Internal combustion engines were given a potential reprieve after 2035 across the European Union after environment ministers agreed to give synthetic e-fuels a chance to prove they can meet the conditions for zero CO2 emissions.

The ministers struck a deal on Tuesday that cemented the European Parliament vote earlier in June to mandate that all vans and cars sold by 2035 be zero-emissions, a decision that its detractors labelled a de facto ban on ICEs.

However the agreement by environment ministers gives an opening for ICE cars to continue, if manufacturers can make a case by 2026 that e-fuels qualify.

Related articles

E-fuels are created as a petrol alternative by trapping CO2 in a complex process.

The decision to reassess e-fuels in four years’ time was welcomed by Europe’s automotive supplier lobbying association, Clepa, which has long campaigned to keep ICEs part of the emissions-reduction solution.

“We're glad to see support from Council for vehicles running on renewable fuels,” Cleap secretary general Sigrid de Vries said in a statement. She noted that the decision “doesn't fully close the door to considering emissions reduction using renewable fuels”.

However, a note of scepticism was struck by Frans Timmermans, the Dutch politician who leads European Commission's work on the European Green Deal.

“How realistic are e-fuels for clean combustion engines? Until now, it doesn’t seem to be a very realistic possibility, because e-fuels seem to be prohibitive in terms of the cost,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “But if a manufacturer can prove otherwise, it’s up to them to do so, and the Commission will have an open mind.”

One potential manufacturer to lead the lobbying for e-fuels is Porsche, which has invested in a facility in Chile to make the fuel.

The case for e-fuels rests on whether the process to make them is carbon-neutral. The European Commission would also need to remove the stress that the 100% reduction of CO2 by 2035 needs to happen at the tailpipe. Cars running e-fuels would still emit CO2, even if they had a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The decision to open the door to e-fuels sends the wrong signal, green pressure group Transport & Environment has argued.

“The new proposals on fuels are a diversion. Let’s not waste any more time on e-fuels and instead focus on rolling out charging, reskilling workers for the electric transition and responsibly sourcing material for batteries,” said Julia Poliscanova, its senior director for vehicles and e-mobility, in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The EU’s decision impacts the UK indirectly as regional car makers will tailor their investments to the new legislation. The UK also has a ban on the sale of new ICE cars by 2035, but it could be open to e-fuels if the EU is convinced to let them become part of its zero-emissions policy.

The decision on e-fuels is unlikely to have a huge impact on car makers in Europe, many of which have committed to going all-electric earlier than 2035.

However, the possible inclusion of e-fuels and therefore ICEs past 2035 could persuade small-volume makes like Ferrari and McLaren to persist with ICE development, rather than follow the same electric path.

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Greentech Se 5dr
2015
£4,290
85,965miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,695
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.2 Vvt Ecoflex S 5dr
2015
£4,799
37,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign Plus 3dr
2015
£4,965
77,971miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,990
55,458miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Touch 3dr
2015
£5,000
64,209miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,050
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,099
76,790miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives