Genesis X Speedium Coupe to make European debut at Goodwood

Genesis will showcase its striking X Speedium Coupé EV concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, giving clues as to what future EVs from the premium Korean marque will look like.
The Genesis X Speedium Coupé is described as a "freestyle" design exercise based on last year's X Concept, led by chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke, to show the evolution of the brand's Athletic Elegance design language.
It will be shown alongside the all-electric Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV, also making its European debut at the West Sussex event, ahead of a market launch in the coming months. With a maximum output of 482bhp and a range of more than 310 miles, the Korean firm claims that the all-electric version of the Genesis GV70 will set “a new standard for luxury electric SUVs”.
The Speedium concept takes its name from a Korean race track, which Genesis says reinforces its commitment to "the emotional value of driving" as it electrifies its line-up.
The low-slung, long-wheelbase silhouette is retained, but it's the details that mark this new concept out most obviously from both its predecessor and Genesis's current production cars.
At the front is a distinctive wraparound twin light bar that's shaped to reference the large shield-shaped grille on the brand's production cars - suggesting this will be dropped from Genesis's future EV line-up, which will comprise six models by 2030.
The sleek side profile is described as embodying an "anti-wedge" design ethos in line with a focus on "understated elegance".
While mostly minimalist, the design is broken up by a prominent crease that runs along the side, between the heavily flared wheel arches.
Nice that its not an SUV, but no doubt it will have plenty of brothers and sisters that are.
Genesis Interceptor
Long bonnet, more luggage space?