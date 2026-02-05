BACK TO ALL NEWS
Genesis eyes premium dynamics with bespoke platform for EVs, hybrids

Premium brand moves away from Hyundai group platforms to emphasise its distinct characteristics

5 February 2026

Genesis will introduce a new, bespoke platform next year, as part of a move to make its cars more distinct to drive and cement its positioning as a stand-alone premium brand.

The new platform, which will be compatible with electric and hybrid drivetrains, is described as completely different from the Hyundai group architectures it currently uses in its cars: the E-GMP skateboard for EVs that is underneath the GV60 crossover and the flexible M3 architecture that underpins its other models. 

The company has not given any details about the new structure, beyond confirming it is due to underpin its first car in 2027, but Genesis’s European boss Peter Kronschnabl said it is being engineered to ensure Genesis models offer a driving experience that is at once in line with the brand’s premium positioning and obviously distinct from its Hyundai and Kia siblings.

“Genesis is a brand of the Hyundai Motor Group, and within that has certain specifics as a brand,” he said, “be it on the drivetrain”, the chassis set-up, interior packaging or other core attributes. 

"And therefore, it was decided that in order to fulfil the requirements of the brand's driving dynamics, Genesis needs its own platform for the future models. That was the reason why this platform was created.”

Kronschnabl explained that the platform would seek to offer the dynamic behaviours that “drivers in the premium segment are looking for”, which he identified as: “relatively direct steering” and a chassis set-up that is “not too soft”.

“When you look into the successful players in the premium segment, they all have similar aspects,” he said.

Having a platform that can flexibly accommodate different types of powertrain is important, because Genesis has reversed its pledge to go all-electric and will begin offering hybrid derivatives of its cars next year, in response to waning demand for premium EVs in its key global markets.

It remains unclear whether the brand will offer a completely bespoke range of powertrains, or share hybrid and EV systems with its sibling brands - but Kronschnabl said Genesis will “leverage” its positioning in the Hyundai Motor Group as it embarks on a drive to significantly swell its global sales figures, suggesting there will be some commonality with Hyundai and Kia models even if the platform is notionally bespoke. 

Developing a bespoke architecture is an unusual move for a low-volume brand, given the huge R&D costs it entails – and particularly in this instance given Genesis sold just 2455 cars in Europe last year – but Hyundai’s European CEO Xavier Martinet said the brand’s global reach enhances the viability of such a substantial investment.

"Hyundai and Genesis are way bigger than most people think in Europe – and I guess you have a huge job to do to convince people of this reality,” he said, noting that the group – including Kia – sold a combined seven million units in 2025.

"When you think about the [European] volumes from Genesis, you say we cannot justify investing for 2500 units, true,” he said, but the brand’s 220,000 global sales last year and target of 350,000 annually by 2030 strengthen the business case significantly.  

Martinet cited the inherent "economies of scale" that come from moving all of a brand's cars to the same modular architecture, and referenced the "higher price per vehicle" inherent to Genesis's more upmarket billing as another justification for the heavy investment.

"The means of our ambitions, the vertical integration in the group, and the size and depth of the group are really key benefits, key competitive advantages, that we have versus the others, which enable us to make some – I'm not saying bets but – decisions that might seem bold, but are actually extremely reasonable," he said.

Genesis has not said which model will be first to use the unnamed new platform, but the brand has revealed a series of radical, future-looking concept cars recently that could evolve into its next-generation production car line-up – including the Gran Equator X 4x4 and Neolun luxury SUV. 

Kronschnabl explained, though, that while a bespoke, powertrain-agnostic architecture would give Genesis the flexibility to better and more quickly cater to customer demands, it did not mean the company would seek to fill every “last niche” in the market with its line-up.

"I think confusion sometimes comes because you want to be successful in each and every niche, and for that you produce a car,” he said, referring to rival firms that have invested heavily in low-volume segments including coupés and convertibles before retiring them due to slow sales.

“We are not into that. At the moment, it's very clear and segmented: we have the GV60, GV70 and the Electrified G80, and even with the new products we will not go to find the last niche, because this leads to confusion of customers.

"You need to have a clear product strategy so that the customer is not confused, and at the end of the day he leaves your brand because he doesn't know what to buy. We're not going to offer 10 different products in order, hopefully, to have something for every thought – and in the end having nothing."

