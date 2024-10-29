BACK TO ALL NEWS
Gandini-penned 1969 Bertone Runabout revived as 489bhp supercar
Porsche 911 GT3 has two years left without hybrid or turbo

Gandini-penned 1969 Bertone Runabout revived as 489bhp supercar

Striking roofless racer is the first in a series of models drawing on the famous Italian design house’s heritage

Charlie Martin
News
1 min read
29 October 2024

Bertone is putting the Marcello Gandini-designed Runabout into production as a retro-futuristic supercar, 55 years after revealing the concept.

The new Runabout remains faithful to the taut, wedge-like proportions of the 1969 original but features several tweaks both to modernise it and to ensure that it's usable on the open road.

For example, the bizarre headlights (mounted high on its shoulder line, alongside the occupants’ heads) have been replaced with pop-up units integrated into the nose.

The driver no longer needs to clamber over a high sill to access the cockpit, as there are now doors, and a pair of side mirrors has been fitted.

And the prominent chin has been opened up into a large grille area – most likely a requirement for cooling the new car’s 489bhp V6 engine, which is orders of magnitude more powerful than the original Autobianchi-sourced 1.1-litre four.

Whereas the 1969 concept was exclusively shown as a barchetta, with its interior permanently open to the elements, the new Runabout will also be sold with a targa top.

Original Bertone Runabout

Production will begin in mid-2026 and pricing will start at €350,000 (equivalent to around £290,000, excluding VAT), Bertone said.

The new car is the first in a series of road-going models paying tribute to the famed Italian design house's heritage, melding classical designs with modern underpinnings and performance.

The original Runabout concept also strongly influenced the Fiat X1/9 sports car, which was sold from 1972 to 1989 and even manufactured by Bertone itself between 1981 and 1989. 

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Peter Cavellini 29 October 2024

Next! , who will follow?, this for a 55yr old design isn't half bad, makes some of the current 21stCentury stuff look bad.

