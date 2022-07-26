Future Audi A3 line-up to be topped by electric RS3

The next Audi A3 is set to become an electric-only model with a maximum range of more than 400 miles and the choice of either standard rear- or optional four-wheel drive, sources at the car maker have revealed.

The decision means the popular hatchback and saloon will abandon petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and natural gas power to go up against the Volkswagen ID 3 with a raft of battery and powertrain options and next-generation technology.

Scheduled for UK launch in 2027, the fifth-generation A3 will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s new skateboard-style SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) electric architecture – the same structure that is set to make its debut on the upcoming Volkswagen ID 4 saloon (pictured below) currently being developed under the internal working title Project Trinity. It will also underpin an Audi sibling model known as Apollon.

The move comes after Audi rejected a proposal to develop a new entry-level electric model on the existing MEB platform, which is used by the Audi Q4 E-tron and closely related Volkswagen ID 4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

The switch to electric power means standard versions of the A3 will abandon front-wheel drive for the first time since the model’s introduction in 1996, though the most potent models are tipped to adopt a twin-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up reminiscent of the current Audi Sport-fettled A3 variants: the Audi S3 and Audi RS3. These are comfortably the best-selling cars in Ingolstadt’s performance line-up, with 753 RS3s and 442 S3s sold last month in the UK alone.

An electric RS3 will be the entry point into the newly electrified performance line-up, being sold alongside rapid and outlandishly styled sporting variants of the upcoming electric Audi A4 and Audi A6 successors. Audi Sport’s transition to an electrified portfolio has kicked off with range-topping variants of the Audi E-tron SUV and Audi E-tron GT saloon, and it is expected to ultimately match the diversity and scope of its current performance range, which comprises highly strung variants of most Audi models.