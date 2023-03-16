Audi to launch 20 models by 2025, half of them EVs

Audi will launch 20 new cars by 2025, half of them electric, as it pushes to only launch new EVs worldwide from 2026.

Speaking at the German firm's annual conference, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann hailed the announcement as being “on the verge of the biggest product initiative in our history”.

He said: “By 2025, we will have launched around 20 new models, more than 10 of which will be all-electric. We've set the course to go 100% electric. By 2027, we seek to offer an all-electric vehicle in each core segment.”

This will start with the Audi Q6 E-tron, an SUV confirmed to arrive at the end of the year and the first to use the versatile PPE platform. It will also be the first EV built at Audi’s Ingolstadt plant.

An entry-level EV that will sit below the Audi Q4 E-tron and be a similar size to the Audi A3 was also confirmed.

Duesmann also reaffirmed Audi's plan to end production of ICE cars in 2033 – seven years after the final new model would have launched – and gradually phase out its ICE models as it grows its EV line-up.

The firm is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said: “Sales of all-electric models increased by 44% year on year [in 2022]. The high demand for our Audi Q4 E-tron, Audi E-tron GT and Audi E-tron models confirms that we're on the right track toward e-mobility.”