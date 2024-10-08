Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn’s automotive division has revealed a radical electric MPV designed by Pininfarina.

Majoring on connectivity and aerodynamics, it's called the Foxtron Model D after its positioning in the D-segment, measuring 5.13m long and 1.99m wide.

Foxconn claims that it will achieve a range of more than 410 miles on the WLTP test cycle and that it will do so using a 100-120kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery.

That would make it the longest-range electric seven-seater on sale, pipping the Peugeot e-5008, which gets exactly 410 miles from its 98kWh battery.

Key to this range is aerodynamic efficiency, claims Foxtron: there’s a variety of holes and creases in the bodywork in order to smooth the flow of air through and around it.

A gap in the front grille flows through to the scuttle, for example. This shrinks the frontal area and helps to channel air over the roof, contributing to a drag coefficient of just 0.23Cd.

The Model D's electrical architecture also plays a key role, having been designed around one centralised computer with several ‘zonal’ modules for parts such as the infotainment system.

This design helps to improve energy efficiency and – given it's to be used in all the company’s cars – reduces costs, Foxtron said.

The car's platform has been developed by ZF Chassis Modules, which Foxconn acquired a 50% share of earlier this year.

Inside, the Model D is designed to make the most of other products manufactured by Foxconn: the armchairs in the six-seat version have charging pads that fit an iPhone and each front seatback has a slot for an iPad.

Mass production is set to begin in two years’ time – although it won’t be badged as a Foxtron. The firm’s business model is to license cars to other firms, even letting them redesign them slightly to suit their needs.