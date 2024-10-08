BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Foxtron Model D unveiled as high-tech MPV with 410-mile range
UP NEXT
Tesla Model 3 gains new 436-mile Long Range variant

Foxtron Model D unveiled as high-tech MPV with 410-mile range

Automotive division of Taiwanese tech giant to build radical seven-seater with on-board iPhones and iPads

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 October 2024

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn’s automotive division has revealed a radical electric MPV designed by Pininfarina.

Majoring on connectivity and aerodynamics, it's called the Foxtron Model D after its positioning in the D-segment, measuring 5.13m long and 1.99m wide.

Foxconn claims that it will achieve a range of more than 410 miles on the WLTP test cycle and that it will do so using a 100-120kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery.

Related articles

That would make it the longest-range electric seven-seater on sale, pipping the Peugeot e-5008, which gets exactly 410 miles from its 98kWh battery.

Key to this range is aerodynamic efficiency, claims Foxtron: there’s a variety of holes and creases in the bodywork in order to smooth the flow of air through and around it.

A gap in the front grille flows through to the scuttle, for example. This shrinks the frontal area and helps to channel air over the roof, contributing to a drag coefficient of just 0.23Cd. 

The Model D's electrical architecture also plays a key role, having been designed around one centralised computer with several ‘zonal’ modules for parts such as the infotainment system.

This design helps to improve energy efficiency and – given it's to be used in all the company’s cars – reduces costs, Foxtron said. 

Foxtron Model D interior – rear

The car's platform has been developed by ZF Chassis Modules, which Foxconn acquired a 50% share of earlier this year.

Inside, the Model D is designed to make the most of other products manufactured by Foxconn: the armchairs in the six-seat version have charging pads that fit an iPhone and each front seatback has a slot for an iPad.

Mass production is set to begin in two years’ time – although it won’t be badged as a Foxtron. The firm’s business model is to license cars to other firms, even letting them redesign them slightly to suit their needs.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
2024 Kia EV6 front lead
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews

Back to top

Foxtron’s Model C is currently sold by Taiwanese brand Luxgen, for instance, and future models will be sold by Saudi Arabian EV start-up Ceer.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Citroen C5 X 1.2 PureTech Shine EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,495
15,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.6 JTDM-2 Speciale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,694
44,419miles
Diesel
Manual
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,298
7,669miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Seat Arona 1.6 TDI SE Technology Lux Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,998
60,092miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.6 E-TECH Evolution Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,998
3,662miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo GS Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,998
6,465miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan QASHQAI 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,650
32,237miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna CVT Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,699
59,096miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 5.0 V8 SVR Quickshift AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£46,080
15,597miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
TStag 8 October 2024

I'm not a fan of the exterior but the interior and range is fantastic. Jaguar could do worse than to give them a call. 

Latest Reviews

01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
2024 Kia EV6 front lead
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews