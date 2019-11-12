Formula 1 targets ‘net-zero carbon’ status by 2030

Formula 1 has pledged to work towards a “net-zero carbon footprint” by 2030.

The sustainability plan is aimed at covering all on-track activity and sporting operations, but the ambitious target does not include the travel and logistics of transporting teams and equipment around the world throughout the year.

The announcement of the plan follows research carried out by motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, in partnership with sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters and other partners.

Although the emphasis for net-zero carbon status is on the sport of F1, rights owner Liberty Media has also promised to “ensure we move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories”.

The aim is to ensure that all events are “sustainable” by 2025, meaning a ban on single-use plastics and a commitment to all waste being reused, recycled or composted. F1 also plans to offer “incentives and tools” to fans to help them travel to races in a “greener way”.

“Few people know that the current F1 hybrid power unit is the most efficient in the world, delivering more power using less fuel, and hence CO2, than any other car,” said chairman and CEO of F1, Chase Carey.

“We believe F1 can continue to be a leader for the auto industry and work with the energy and automotive sector to deliver the world’s first net zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine that hugely reduces carbon emissions around the world. “In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognise the critical role that all organisations must play in tackling this global issue. By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and communities in which we operate. The actions we are putting in place from today will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon by 2030.”