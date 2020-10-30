Ford to replace Kuga PHEV batteries following system fires

Ford will begin issuing recall notices to owners of the new Kuga PHEV, having approved a fix for a potentially dangerous battery fault that came to light in August.
The company earlier halted sales of the hybrid SUV due to concerns about overheating battery packs, advising owners to leave their vehicles in EV Auto mode and avoid plugging them in. At the time, Ford said "information from the field indicates that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by the overheating of the high-voltage batteries" and halted the sale of all Kuga PHEV models built before 26 June 2020.
Now, the company has agreed on a fix for the problem and will carry out the necessary repair to all affected vehicles between late December 2020 and March 2021. The process will involve the replacement of the traction battery pack and will be rolled out to cars in the order in which they were sold, with older models the first to be recalled, and as yet undelivered, pre-26 June models remaining in Ford's hands until the fix is carried out.
An official statement said: "The root cause has been identified as a battery cell contamination issue in our supplier’s production process and we have determined that the best course of action for the safety of our existing customers is to replace the drive battery pack."
Until affected customers have had the fix carried out, they are advised to leave their car in EV Auto mode and continue to not plug it in. Ford has provided extended warranties or £500/€500 fuel vouchers in compensation. It is believed up to 27,000 cars globally are affected, but it remains unclear why the problem only affects cars built in that date range.
Fires in combustion-engined vehicles are nothing new, but they're rarer in electrified vehicles, due to their relatively small numbers. EV fires can be volatile, however, with first responders and firefighters now provided specific EV training to ensure the high-voltage power system is switched off as a priority.
No injuries are reported to have occurred in the four fires that alerted Ford to the problem.
Join the debate
Tycoon
So not a big deal, but if a
Saucerer
Tycoon wrote:
Agreed. So many people dislike Tesla. But why? Is it Musk they hate or the cars? I don't think a car company or models of cars are vilified as much as Tesla!
Peter Cavellini
Character.
I think it's nothing to do with the product, let me ask a question, would you know any board members of any company on sight?, my theory is, if you have controversial chairmanship, or designers or whatever, the Company is judged on what they say, some deliberately court controversy just to upset the media, us, it can't be easy running a Global business, we have Musk, Trump, and Putin just now, they I think have there ways of dealing with everything, maybe not right, but there you go, maybe we have to accept the fact , Tesla haven't had this issue like Ford has, maybe Ford didn't develope the Battery module properly?
scotty5
Saucerer wrote:
If this happened on a Tesla the car would be rendered useless. With PHEV you just use the engine. Perhaps it's EV rather than Tesla, no? Which of course is all too understandable given the readership are mostly petrolheads.
scotty5
I don't get it
Wouldn't the fact it's being reported on Autocar suggest otherwise?
Citytiger
Tycoon wrote:
It is a big deal, however, think for a moment, if Tesla said, dont charge your batteries they may set on fire, it leaves their customers completely stranded or having to reley on internal combustion engines, if Ford tell their Kuga customers not to charge their cars, its not a problem because they can still travel using the petrol engine which the vehicle has, and research has shown, that many PHEV drivers never bother plugging them in anyway.
Citytiger
Tycoon wrote:
Then again, perhaps it is Tesla people hate, after all how many other vehicle companies disable optional extras on their cars when they are sold on to new owners, or have been repaired by a third party?
Examples being, a customer buys a new Tesla, pays £xxx for the full auto pilot system, keeps the car for a years, then advertise it for sale, the new custome buys it, registers it, and Tesla disable the auto pilot system because customer number 2 hasnt paid for it, so customer 2 pays to have it turned back on, meanwhile customer number 1 buys another Tesla and has to again pay for the auto pilot for his new car, does that seem fair, if the system is purchased by an individual, and is built into the vehicle as standard, and just need a line of code to activate, why cant that line of code remain with the individual, like a loyaly reward or something?
Or what about the customer who buys a second hand Tesla Model S, then finds out his supercharging access is denied because the vehicle was in a minor collision but wasnt repaired by a Tesla main dealer? Tesla claim its because they cant guarantee the repair was done to their standards, but as is well known Tesla build quality is not exactly top notch, and the vehicle may have been repaired better than factory.
xxxx
Tesla or
Imagine the hate if it had been JLR I-Paces.
scotty5
xxxx wrote:
The story is about Ford and the replies so far talk about Tesla and Jaguar? Perhaps it's those commentators who're fixated with those brands.
Anyone care to comment about the actual report and the problem Ford is having?
xxxx
scotty5 wrote:
Perhaps the rule could be applied to all articles and reviews. There'd certainly be fewer mentions of Tesla and JLR as they seem to be dragged into everything.
