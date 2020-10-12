Ford Mustang Mach 1: 473bhp special edition could be sold globally

The new Mustang Mach 1, marked out by its uprated V8, bespoke styling and track-focussed chassis set-up, will reportedly be sold outside the US, unlike the Shelby GT350 it indirectly replaces.

Ford says the new addition to the range “bridges the gap” between the standard Mustang and the high-performance GT500 tuned by American outfit Shelby, with the GT350 bowing out of production by the end of the year.

A global launch was previously unconfirmed, and considered unlikely because the two Shelby-tuned cars were only sold in the US, but fan site Ford Authority claims to have confirmation from Ford that the Mach 1 will be "sold globally". A Ford spokesperson was unable to confirm or deny the reports.

As with previous Mach 1 Mustangs, the latest iteration is set apart from the standard car with a performance-oriented bodywork package, the most obvious element of which is its bespoke ‘shark-nosed’ front end, which has been designed for optimum aerodynamic efficiency and features a unique 3D grille, mock retro-style light designs and new air intakes. Together with an extended underbody chassis tray, the improvements mean the Mach 1 offers 22% more downforce than a Mustang GT with the Performance Pack.

Low-gloss trim elements, including the mirror caps, spoiler and badges, are said to “provide a premium look”, and a bespoke set of 19in, five-spoke aluminium wheels are inspired by the Magnum 500 items worn by the original Mach 1.

The Mustang Mach 1 takes 473bhp and 420lb ft from an uprated version of the Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8, with its 29bhp and 30lb ft increases coming courtesy of an intake manifold, oil cooler and oil filter adapter borrowed from the Shelby GT350.

Performance figures are yet to be confirmed, but the aerodynamic and mechanical tweaks mean the Mach 1 is likely to comfortably beat the standard car’s 4.3-sec 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed.

As standard, the Mach 1 sends its power to the rear axle by way of a six-speed manual gearbox - also a Shelby item - which has been equipped with rev-matching, and is mated to the twin-disc clutch and short-throw gearstick from the Mustang GT. A ten-speed automatic gearbox is available as an optional extra.

An optional Handling Package, available only with manual cars, brings a larger front splitter, reshaped front wheel lip mouldings, a Gurney flap and tyre spats from the Shelby GT500 - helping to increase downforce by an additional 128% over the Mustang GT. The wheels are wider, too, up from 9.5in to 10.5in at the front and 10in to 11in at the rear.