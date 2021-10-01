Ford Mondeo, Galaxy and S-Max go hybrid-only as diesels axed

Ford is no longer offering the Mondeo, Galaxy or S-Max with a diesel engine, so all three cars are now available exclusively with a hybrid system.

The Mondeo – which will only be on sale for a matter of months before the nameplate is permanently retired – and the two MPVs were previously offered with a 2.0-litre Ecoblue unit with output ranging from 150-240bhp but now use only an electrified petrol unit pushing out 185-187bhp, mated to a CVT gearbox.

Ecoblue options remain visible on Ford’s UK configurator, but the latest price lists omit the option.

Ford has now dropped diesel from four model lines, having axed the Ecoblue-powered Fiesta in 2020 due to “very, very low” sales.

The Focus retains its 1.5-litre (2.0-litre in the ST) diesel option, but it's due an extensive mid-life facelift imminently, and it remains to be seen whether that will continue.

Diesel is also available for the Tourneo Connect and Tourneo Custom MPVs, which are derived from the Transit commercial van.

When it launched the S-Max Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid earlier this year, Ford was keen to highlight that a WLTP-certified consumption rating of 43.5-44.1mpg was in line with the diesel variants, with the added benefit of significantly reduced emissions. It made a similar claim about the hybrid version of the Kuga SUV, though that retains its diesel option for now.

Ford isn't the only manufacturer to have slashed its diesel offering recently. A decline in demand and increasingly tough emissions legislation were factors in the Mazda 6 going petrol-only, Volvo pulling diesel from the S90 and XC40 ranges and Seat ending diesel Arona and Ibiza sales.

Autocar has reached out to Ford for an official comment.