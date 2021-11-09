BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Mondeo continues into new generation in China
UP NEXT
New 2022 Vauxhall Astra arrives on sale at £23,275

Ford Mondeo continues into new generation in China

Mondeo name lives on for all-new saloon with bold design and 1.1-metre touchscreen; no Europe sales planned
News
3 mins read
9 November 2021

The fifth-generation Ford Mondeo has been exposed in a series of photographs on the Chinese Ministry for Industry and Information Technology website.

Set to see begin deliveries in China during the second quarter of 2022, the new four-door saloon will be produced in a joint venture between Ford and Chinese firm Changan in Chongqing.

While European sales of the new Mondeo have been ruled out by Ford, suggestions are it could be sold in the US as a replacement for the Fusion, although details on where North American models would be sourced is yet to be confirmed by Ford.

Related articles

These new images serve as confirmation that previously spotted prototypes did in fact preview a Mondeo successor - but also that it won't come here.

The previous Fusion was produced at Ford’s Hermosillo plant In Mexico. However, that's now dedicated to production of the modern-day Bronco SUV.

The new Mondeo, known under the internal codename CD542, draws heavily on the recently launched Chinese market Evos crossover for design inspiration, featuring what Ford describes as its Potential Energy Aesthetics design lineage.

Key design elements on the sporty ST-Line model revealed here include an octagonal-shaped grille, slim LED headlights connected by a light band within the leading edge of the bonnet, separate daytime running lights and an A-shaped graphic for the air duct within the lower part of the front bumper.

Further back, the new Mondeo features a contoured bonnet, large wheelhouses housing wheels up to 19in in diameter, structured flanks with flush-fitting door handles, a coupé-style line roofline in a contrasting colour to the rest of the body and, as on the Evos, feature lines within the trailing part of the rear doors and rear quarter-panels.

The rear is characterised by its short deck, Mustang-inspired tail-lights (also connected by a full-width light band) and a bumper featuring an integrated diffuser.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Mondeo

Ford Mondeo

Ford's family car is now in its fourth iteration, but is the Mondeo ready to take the fight to a world burgeoning with rivals?

Read our review
Back to top

At 4935mm long, 1875mm wide and 1500mm tall, the new Volkswagen Passat rival is 63mm longer, 23mm wider and 19mm higher than the Mk4 Mondeo that's set to be phased out of production at Ford’s Valencia plant in Spain next March.

It also rides on a wheelbase that this 104mm longer than that of today’s Mondeo, at 2954mm.

Although we’re yet to get a look at the interior of the new Mondeo, Chinese sources confirm that it will receive the same basic cabin architecture as the Evos. Included is a dashboard housing a 1.1-metre wide display. It consists of a 12.3in digital instrument display and a separate 27in infotainment touchscreen.

It runs Ford's new Sync+ 2.0 UX system bundled with a Baidu-developed software packaging, offering a virtual assistant together with over-the-air software-update capability, Level 2 driver assistance functions and car-to-X technology.

The new Mondeo is based on Ford’s C2 platform, which also underpins the existing Mk4 Focus. It has been conceived for cars ranging in size from the Fiesta supermini to the Edge seven-seat SUV. Elements of the platform are also found in the Tourneo and Transit commercial vehicles.  

Chinese market models are planned to offer a choice between turbocharged 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines, the latter offering up to 238bhp.

Also planned is a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, details of which are yet to be made official. 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mondeo 1.6 Ecoboost Titanium X Business Edition 5dr [ss]
2014
£7,950
67,573miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 2.0 Tdci 140 Titanium X Business Ed 5dr Powershift
2014
£8,890
48,518miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 2.0 Tdci Econetic Style 5dr
2016
£9,699
67,238miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 1.5 Ecoboost Titanium 5dr
2015
£10,200
53,020miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 2.0 Tdci Titanium 5dr
2014
£10,500
76,257miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 1.6 Tdci Econetic Zetec 5dr
2014
£10,590
36,033miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 2.0 Tdci 180 Titanium 5dr
2016
£10,900
72,067miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 2.0 Tdci Econetic Titanium 5dr
2014
£10,970
55,713miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 2.0 Tdci Titanium 5dr
2015
£10,998
68,623miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 9 November 2021

I hope they don't bring it to the UK because this isn't a good looking design.

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives