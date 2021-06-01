Ford lets public decide spec of new Puma ST special edition

Ford is giving the public the opportunity to decide key elements of a new special-edition Puma ST, including its name, exterior colour, interior finishes and decals.

Users of Twitter and Instagram can vote for colour combinations for paint, decals, brake calipers and seatbelt stitching and choose between a badged or debadged exterior.

The winning choices will be built into a final specification for the Puma ST special edition at Ford’s Craiova factory in Romania to go on sale later this year.

“We know our Ford Performance fans want their vehicles to look as good as they drive, and there’s no better way to discover what our performance customers love most than to put them in the driver’s seat and let them make key decisions about the appearance of our new Puma ST special edition,” said Amko Leenarts, Ford Europe’s design boss.

“This is human-centred design in action, and we can’t wait to see how the final version turns out. It’s going to be a huge thrill to see the real thing out on the road,” Leenarts said.

Voters are able to choose from several options for each design element, with the final specification and name of the Ford Puma ST special edition to be revealed on 18 June.

It’s the second time the US firm has allowed enthusiasts to contribute to a design, after 250,000 enthusiasts voted for the seating position, cockpit style and drivetrain of the esports-inspired Team Fordzilla P1 concept last year.

