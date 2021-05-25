New Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition brings unique styling

Ford's hardcore Ranger Raptor pick-up truck has gained a limited-run trim with exterior styling differences.

Chief among the bespoke features for the Ranger Raptor Special Edition is a bespoke styling package comprising racing-stripe decals, matt-black bodywork elements and red interior highlights.

Leather seats are standard, and red stitching has been added to the steering wheel, the door cards and the bespoke Raceway Grey instrument panel.

Racing stripes extend from the bonnet to the roof, along the lower body sides and across the rear wings and tailgate, while the front tow-hooks are coloured red. The wheel arches, door handles, rear bumpers and front grille are finished in matt black.

“The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our badass truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable,” said Stefan Muenzinger, boss of Ford Performance Europe.

The truck is powered by the same 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged Ecoblue diesel engine found in the standard Ranger Raptor, producing 210bhp. It also retains the same aluminium double-wishbone suspension and performance chassis set-up.

The Ranger Raptor features a 150mm wider track and 51mm taller ride height than the Ranger XLT for greater off-road capability.

The standard Ranger is Europe’s best-selling pick-up. It’s not clear how many examples of the Special Edition will be built, but it’s expected to go on sale in Europe from October this year, commanding a premium over the £41,450 standard Ranger Raptor.

READ MORE

New 2023 MEB-based Ford EV will be small SUV

Ford will take inspiration from US line-up in European markets

End of the world car: One final run in the Ford Mondeo