Ford GT production to end with special ultra-limited LM Edition

Just 20 LM Edition cars will be built, marking the end of production for the second-generation supercar
6 October 2022

Ford has revealed the last ever special edition of the Ford GT, which will see out production of the current generation of the American supercar.

Called the Ford GT LM Edition, the final variant pays homage to Ford's Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance Professional (LMGTE Pro) entrants in the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours, which finished first and third.

Just 20 LM Edition cars will be built, with production starting this autumn. It marks the end of production for the second-generation GT, which first went on sale in 2017. 

The GT LM Edition features Liquid Silver carbonfibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue colour schemes, inspired by the class-winning #68 GT. 

Ford says the front splitter, door sills, side sills, rear splitter and door mirrors can be finished in red or blue, as can the 20in wheels, lug nuts and brake calipers. 

This exclusive variant also benefits from a 3D-printed titanium dual exhaust. Inside, drivers can choose either a red or black Alcantara driver's seat, with an ebony-coloured passenger seat. 

The door pillars and headlining are both finished in ebony-coloured Alcantara, while the centre console and air-conditioning vents feature carbonfibre. 

Another special touch comes in the form of the GT LM Edition’s instrument panel badge, which is made from an alloy constructed using the ground-down crankshaft of the car that finished in third place in 2016. 

On the GT’s production wind-down, Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said: “With innovative materials, design and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other production supercar. As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”

The GT has been the recipient of several motorsport-inspired heritage editions over its five-year production run. 

In 2022 alone, Ford has introduced two other models honouring its motorsport icons, such as the Holman Moody Heritage Edition and the Alan Mann Heritage Edition

A series of models paying tribute to its historic racers have also been launched over the past couple of years, including the ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition and the ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition.

Peter Cavellini 6 October 2022

 Never seen one, so I guess their quite exclusive, strange that, and I may be wrong here ( probably will be) but, I've never read any road tests or being compared in a twin or triple car test to see if it's any good or better than the rest.

