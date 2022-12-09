Ford GT MK IV is £1.4 million track-only swansong

Ford has revealed the Ford GT MK IV, which will be the last ever track-only variant of the current generation of the supercar.

Priced at $1.7 million (£1.4m) and limited to just 67 units, the MK IV follows the Ford GT LM Edition, which represented the end of road-going production for the high-performance two-seater. The new MK IV features a unique livery that pays homage to the Ford GT MK IV from 1967, which won the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Power has been improved, from 650bhp on the standard Ford GT to 789bhp, thanks to an upgraded twin-turbocharged Ecoboost engine. There's also a newly added “proper racing transmission”.

Other changes include aerodynamic upgrades and an extended wheelbase, as well as the addition of adaptive spool valve suspension, supplied by engineering firm Multimatic.

The chassis is constructed from adhesive-bonded honeycomb aluminium, which reduces weight. Ford says the changes improve the GT’s handling on the track.

“The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance boss. “With an even higher level of motorsport engineering and performance, plus a completely new carbonfibre body that is functional and striking, the Mk IV is the ultimate send-off of the third-generation supercar.”

Multimatic executive vice president Larry Holt said the firm’s goal was to develop the “most extreme” final version of the Ford GT.

“A unique, larger-displacement engine, proper racing gearbox, stretched wheelbase and truly radical body has resulted in an unprecedented level of performance," Holt said. “We are proud to have been a part of the third-generation GT from its inception to this amazing swansong and consider it a significant chapter in Multimatic’s history.”

Ford will choose specially designated customers for the racer early next year before deliveries begin in the third quarter.