Ford Focus will not live beyond 2025 despite drop in EV demand

As rival firms give cars a stay of execution, Ford's CEO is "deeply convinced" EVs are the future
Felix Page
7 May 2024

Ford will not extend the Focus’s life cycle beyond 2025, despite the widespread drop in electric car demand that has prompted some rival manufacturers to slow the phasing out of their combustion cars.

Ford announced in 2022 that it would shut down the Focus production line in Saarlouis, Germany, in mid-2025. It has so far been unsuccessful in finding a buyer for the site, but Europe boss Martin Sander said the firm doesn’t have “any plans to extend Focus production”.

That’s despite Ford having adjusting its EV sales forecast in light of “adoption slowing versus our original assumptions”.

Recently, the similarly sized Mercedes-Benz A-Class was given a stay of execution until 2026 because of sustained ICE demand.

Meanwhile, Renault has cancelled the IPO of its electric vehicle division, Ampere, JLR said it would slow its EV transition to build more PHEVs and the Volkswagen Group throttled back on the output of several EVs as supply outpaced sales. But Sander said Ford remains committed to retiring ICE models and progressing with the switch.

He said: “In the long run, we are still deeply convinced that EVs will be the future and we will see a significant increase in volume.”

He added: “By the end of this year, we will have a full range of electric vehicles – both in the passenger vehicle sector but also in our commercial vehicle business line – and we are quite flexible to adapt to market demand. For the next couple of years, we have a broad choice.

“Basically, our customers have the power of choice to pick what they want.”

The Blue oval has suggested that smaller cars are not off the cards, however. The firm has suggested it will offer small electric cars once it has launched a family of four electric SUVs in Europe.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Vertigo 7 May 2024
Shouldn't be a question of EV *or* Focus. Do what Renault is doing brilliantly with the Megane, and make it electric.

The body shape of the Focus is ideal to be an EV: long enough to fit a reasonably sized battery pack, and aerodynamic enough to maximise efficiency.

The real reason for axing the Focus is that Ford is hell-bent on being an SUV-only company, with the exception of the Mustang. A very bad, American-centric idea, which abandons market sectors in which they've usually done very well.

xxxx 7 May 2024

Choice he says, by the end of 2025 we'll look on the Ford website and see a Puma and Kuga for the masses, then a rebadged VW and 45k plus Mustang.

Ford, how the mighthy have fallen. 

tuga 7 May 2024
" Basically, our customers have the power of choice to pick what they want. "

Not if they want a Fiesta or a Focus.

