Fisker to show electric SUV prototype in January 2020

American start-up will rival Tesla's new Model Y with futuristic, 300-mile family EV
Felix Page Autocar writer
28 October 2019

American start-up company Fisker will show a 'production-intent prototype' of its upcoming electric SUV in January 2020, according to a tweet by the firm's founder Henrik Fisker. 

The American-Danish entrepeneur also confirmed that the new model's name will be officially revealed later this week, and that the production variant will only be available via a 'flexible lease' plan, with no long-term contract necessary. 

 

 

Preview images shows that the Tesla Model Y rival will ride high and feature modern, utilitarian styling. Flared arches hint at the EV's performance potential, while narrow headlights and chrome detailing are a nod to the brand's 2018 Emotion concept. 

Like the Model Y, the as-yet-unnamed Fisker will be priced from less than $40,000 (£30,200) in the US. It features what the firm calls “captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars in the past”.

Confirmed styling details include a front-mounted radar in place of a grille, a large front air intake, flared wheel arches and a futuristic headlight design. 

Performance details haven't been revealed, but an 80kWh lithium ion battery pack is claimed to provide of a range of nearly 300 miles. The car will be available in four-wheel-drive form with an electric motor mounted on each axle. 

Fisker hints at the presence of a targa-style removable roof section, stating that “with the touch of a button, an extended open-air atmosphere will be made possible without compromising the rugged and safe structural integrity of an SUV”. 

It also claims the interior will offer class-leading space and feature a large head-up display and an intelligent user interface.

Henrik Fisker previously said the new model will take the form of “a desirable, luxuriously rugged and green vehicle that’s accessible to people across the US and the world”.

It's not yet confirmed where the new model will be produced, but Fisker said prototype testing will begin before the end of this year.

The company is also at work on developing solid-state battery technology, which it says would allow its vehicles to gain 500 miles worth of charge in as little as one minute. 

Fisker Inc. was formed in 2016, succeeding the bankrupted Fisker Automotive company that launched the Karma range-extender electric luxury saloon – now re-engineered and on sale as the Karma Revero – in 2011.

Real_sluggo

18 March 2019

I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...

xxxx

18 March 2019

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

FRI2

18 March 2019

Fisker started same time as Tesla...and they sold about a dozen cars so far.... that says it all...dead and buried

wmb

5 April 2019
...a targa-style removable roof section? While I'm not suggesting it will not work, or that it would not be cool, as well as add separation from similar vehicles that may be on the market by then. Yet, it only seems that it may add more complexity, that may create unnecessary problems for production and/or the customer experience. The Model X's falcon doors are cool, but if I'm not mistaken, issues with them in preproduction pushed back it's on sale date. While this has not slowed the vehicles take rate, how many interested persons may have thought twice on a purchase? Due to fears of costly repair bills, on a product that is new to the market, with a manufacture with not as much history as the established brands? Can the "New" Fisker Inc. produce an EV that does what future owners want first (high quality, long/good range, fast refueling) and get that right, before they focus on 'whizz-bang, out of the box, never before seen on an EV SUV' stuff? Just a thought.

Bazzer

5 April 2019

Well, I'm optimistic, so I'm looking forward to seeing it.  I like the front end, so if their stylists have been as good with the rest then it should look good.  Seeing as Audi, BMW and VW styling is about as good as a six-sleeper tent, Fisker won't have to do a great job in bettering them.

