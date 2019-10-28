Fisker to show electric SUV prototype in January 2020

American start-up company Fisker will show a 'production-intent prototype' of its upcoming electric SUV in January 2020, according to a tweet by the firm's founder Henrik Fisker.

The American-Danish entrepeneur also confirmed that the new model's name will be officially revealed later this week, and that the production variant will only be available via a 'flexible lease' plan, with no long-term contract necessary.

Preview images shows that the Tesla Model Y rival will ride high and feature modern, utilitarian styling. Flared arches hint at the EV's performance potential, while narrow headlights and chrome detailing are a nod to the brand's 2018 Emotion concept.

Like the Model Y, the as-yet-unnamed Fisker will be priced from less than $40,000 (£30,200) in the US. It features what the firm calls “captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars in the past”.

Confirmed styling details include a front-mounted radar in place of a grille, a large front air intake, flared wheel arches and a futuristic headlight design.

Performance details haven't been revealed, but an 80kWh lithium ion battery pack is claimed to provide of a range of nearly 300 miles. The car will be available in four-wheel-drive form with an electric motor mounted on each axle.