Fisker Ronin is electric four-seat convertible with 660-mile range

US firm Fisker's new Project Ronin electric sports car promises a range bigger than any EV on sale – and will be unique in its positioning as a four-door convertible.

Company founder and CEO Henrik Fisker has revealed to Autocar that the Ronin – which is being developed by Fisker's new Magic Works facility in the UK, run by ex-Aston Martin special vehicles boss Dave King – will be a 'four-door EV luxury sedan' with an opening roof.

This, he explained, is "a big challenge" because "it needs a unique, innovative, strong lower rocker structure to compensate for the lack of a B-pillar, to be able to sustain side impacts". There are no electric, four-door convertible sports cars currently on sale, but German firm Wiesmann last week revealed its new Project Thunderball, a two-door roadster with 671bhp and a 2.9secs 0-62mph time.

A new preview image of the car shows the Ronin with its top down.

Fisker also confirmed to Autocar that the Ronin will target a range of 660 miles on the WLTP cycle – which does indeed surpass any production car currently on sale – while packing a tri-motor drivetrain that will get it from 0-60mph in less than two seconds. It is scheduled to be revealed in August next year and enter production in the second half of 2024, joining the Fisker Ocean SUV and the firm's upcoming Pear urban EV in an expanding line-up.

A fourth model will follow in 2025, but its design and positioning are still being finalised by company bosses.

The Ronin will be the third model in the American brand's line-up, following the Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker Pear compact car. Henrik Fisker said the Ronin will be constructed using advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance and overall driving experience.