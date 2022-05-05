BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fisker Ronin is electric four-seat convertible with 660-mile range
UP NEXT
Inflated road repair costs hiking up car insurance prices

Fisker Ronin is electric four-seat convertible with 660-mile range

Company CEO confirms to Autocar that UK-developed Ronin will be unique in its positioning
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
5 May 2022

US firm Fisker's new Project Ronin electric sports car promises a range bigger than any EV on sale – and will be unique in its positioning as a four-door convertible.

Company founder and CEO Henrik Fisker has revealed to Autocar that the Ronin – which is being developed by Fisker's new Magic Works facility in the UK, run by ex-Aston Martin special vehicles boss Dave King – will be a 'four-door EV luxury sedan' with an opening roof.

This, he explained, is "a big challenge" because "it needs a unique, innovative, strong lower rocker structure to compensate for the lack of a B-pillar, to be able to sustain side impacts". There are no electric, four-door convertible sports cars currently on sale, but German firm Wiesmann last week revealed its new Project Thunderball, a two-door roadster with 671bhp and a 2.9secs 0-62mph time.

Related articles

A new preview image of the car shows the Ronin with its top down.

Fisker also confirmed to Autocar that the Ronin will target a range of 660 miles on the WLTP cycle – which does indeed surpass any production car currently on sale – while packing a tri-motor drivetrain that will get it from 0-60mph in less than two seconds. It is scheduled to be revealed in August next year and enter production in the second half of 2024, joining the Fisker Ocean SUV and the firm's upcoming Pear urban EV in an expanding line-up. 

A fourth model will follow in 2025, but its design and positioning are still being finalised by company bosses.

The Ronin will be the third model in the American brand's line-up, following the Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker Pear compact car. Henrik Fisker said the Ronin will be constructed using advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance and overall driving experience.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

It will also feature active aerodynamics and an innovative battery design, with the pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

Fisker promises it will have the spirit of “a proper British sports car” and described it as “a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future”.

It will feature unique doors and a vegan interior with an “advanced design”.

Henrik Fisker said: "The aim is to achieve the world's longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance. Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain and software capabilities.”

Fisker plans to put one million EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-cars-per-year business beyond 2030.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Sonic 5 May 2022

I wish them luck, but how many people actually require 660 miles on a single charge? Pointless to lug around a 200kWh+ battery when 99% of the time you're just lugging around an enormous amount of unnecessary mass.

These will need to be extremely expensive, given Fisker will not have the benefit of economies of scale for years. If it's an ultra-luxury vehicle produced at low volume with Rolls Royce pricing, then they might have something worthwhile. I'm interested to see what they'll come up with.

sabre 5 May 2022
We hope Fisker is not Faker-Risker
Peter Cavellini 4 May 2022

Sorry, but this sounds like the six million Dollar Man scenario, we can rebuild him better, faster, stronger etc, Fisker make so many claims but with no hard facts, I'm waiting for EV charging to come down to ICE car five-ten minute stop ,and not just for runway Bunnies, I'm talking the types of Car you and I drive every Day, even Doc Brown old banger was quicker fuelled!

Just Saying 4 May 2022
"Car" is lower case - "car"
"Bunnies" is lower case - "bunnies"
"Day" is lower case - "day"
Get it right Peter lol.

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives