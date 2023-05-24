Fisker Ocean brings 557bhp and 440 miles for £61,000

The long-awaited Fisker Ocean SUV will arrive in the UK in the coming months, priced at just under £61,000 in launch-spec Extreme guise.

According to details from industry pricing database Cap HPI, the Fisker Ocean Extreme costs £60,880 and is fitted with a range-topping 113kWh 'Hyper Range' battery pack which gives 440 miles per charge, more than any other electric SUV on sale. Charging speeds have not yet been revealed.

That 440-mile figure puts the Ocean far beyond rivals such as the 351 miles offered by the Tesla Model X and the 365 miles provided by the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Fisker pointed out that it could travel from London to Glasgow on a single charge.

The Extreme is the most powerful version of the Ocean, with a 275bhp motor on each axle giving a combined 564bhp and 544lb ft to get the 2434kg crossover from 0-60mph in just 4.0 seconds, while top speed is capped at 127mph.

The smaller-battery, front-wheel-drive Ocean Sport with 275bhp is due to follow the Extreme into UK showrooms, giving up to 275 miles of range and priced nearer the £40,000 mark. A mid-range 4WD 'Ultra' option with 540bhp is available in other markets, but this has not been confirmed for the UK yet.

The Ultra and Extreme variants use batteries supplied by Chinese firm CATL with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry, which Fisker said affords them "a combination of segment-leading range and performance".

Features fitted as standard to the entry-level Sport car include a 17.1in touchscreen, a ‘big sky’ roof, an electric tailgate, cruise control and automatic headlights. The mid-range Ultra specification adds a panoramic roof, automatic emergency braking, remote vehicle finder, ‘doggie windows’ and a California mode are touted as standard features..

Extreme models bring upgraded traction control for improved stability in rough weather, a 360deg camera, wireless phone charging, lane-changing assistance and a rotating central infotainment screen. Top models also gain solar panels on the roof to provide more power in sunny conditions. Fisker said the roof is able to produce up to 1500 miles of range per year.