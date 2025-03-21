Alfa Romeo is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Stelvio, having started to phase out the current-generation SUV and its saloon sibling, the Giulia.

Images of a Stelvio prototype testing in northern Sweden reveal that it's a significantly longer car than the current one and appears to have a more rakish roofline.

Up front, it takes clear inspiration from the smaller Alfa Romeo Junior but gets a different look that splits the headlights and daytime running units into two sections, with the latter set just below the lip of the bonnet.

At the rear is a set of arrow-shaped brake lights that, as previously revealed in an official teaser image, outline the tailgate in a shield-like design.

There's also a duck-tail-style lip spoiler that neatly separates the car’s glasshouse from its rear fascia.

Completing the look is a new three-spoke iteration of Alfa’s historic Teledial wheel design, shod in Continental winter rubber.

The new Stelvio will be underpinned by Alfa parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Large platform and will offer the choice of hybrid and electric powertrains.

The platform can support battery packs with capacities of up to 118kWh – claimed to yield ranges of up to 500 miles – as well as “extreme” powertrains with more shove than the Dodge Challenger Hellcat’s supercharged V8.

For reference, the first STLA Large-based car, the Dodge Charger Daytona, gets a 93.9kWh nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery that allows it to drive up to 308 miles between charges.

The range-topping Scat Pack model also gets dual motors with silicon-carbide inverters that combine to put out 670bhp, allowing it to do the 0-60mph sprint in 3.3sec.