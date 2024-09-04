First look: Volvo confirms ES90 saloon

Volvo has given a first official glimpse at the new ES90, which will arrive in 2025 as the brand’s maiden electric saloon – and will be offered in the UK.

The new machine will be an electric equivalent to the long-running S90, and will take on the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE in the large electric saloon class.

Volvo has previewed the machine in a short video at the end of its 90/90 day event in Gothenburg to mark first deliveries of the EX90 electric SUV and the new version of the combustion-engined XC90. The video does not show the electric car in detail, but it is set to take clear design cues from the EX90.

While few official details have yet been revealed, the ES90 is understood to use the same Volvo-developed bespoke electric platform as the new EX90, which means it will be able to use a raft of advanced software systems and technology,

According to previously leaked details, the ES90 is around five metres in length, and it set to be offered in both single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains, along with the same 111kWh (107kWh usable) that the EX90 features.

The new machine will be built at a plant owned by Volvo parent firm Geely in China, and has been developed with a focus on that market, where there is considerable demand for luxury saloons. However, it will be sold in other markets, including the UK, where it will likely serve as a relatively low-volume brand-building flagship.