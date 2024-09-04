BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First look: Volvo confirms ES90 saloon
UP NEXT
Prodrive reveals radical £25,000 electric van for 2028

First look: Volvo confirms ES90 saloon

EV sibling to S90 is expected to share the same 111kWh battery with larger EX90 SUV
James Attwood
News
1 min read
4 September 2024

Volvo has given a first official glimpse at the new ES90, which will arrive in 2025 as the brand’s maiden electric saloon – and will be offered in the UK.

The new machine will be an electric equivalent to the long-running S90, and will take on the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE in the large electric saloon class. 

Volvo has previewed the machine in a short video at the end of its 90/90 day event in Gothenburg to mark first deliveries of the EX90 electric SUV and the new version of the combustion-engined XC90. The video does not show the electric car in detail, but it is set to take clear design cues from the EX90.

Related articles

While few official details have yet been revealed, the ES90 is understood to use the same Volvo-developed bespoke electric platform as the new EX90, which means it will be able to use a raft of advanced software systems and technology,

According to previously leaked details, the ES90 is around five metres in length, and it set to be offered in both single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains, along with the same 111kWh (107kWh usable) that the EX90 features.

The new machine will be built at a plant owned by Volvo parent firm Geely in China, and has been developed with a focus on that market, where there is considerable demand for luxury saloons. However, it will be sold in other markets, including the UK, where it will likely serve as a relatively low-volume brand-building flagship.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review

View all car reviews

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

Ford Focus 1.5 TDCi Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,879
78,040miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW M3 3.0 BiTurbo Competition DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£38,495
16,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Ford ECOSPORT 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,895
65,367miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£27,800
24,682miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£5,995
76,102miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Touring Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,395
127,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line X Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,699
43,113miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Euro 5 3dr
2014
£4,495
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£7,450
111,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review

View all car reviews