New 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV makes show debut in Los Angeles

The radically reinvented, fifth-generation Toyota Prius is official, bringing a dramatic design and technology evolution while switching exclusively to plug-in hybrid power.

Revealed overnight in Japan, the new Toyota Prius represents an obvious departure from the outgoing car, and will be the first generation to not be sold in the UK, with Toyota citing a change in buyer habits - reflected in a shift to other models.

In a statement sent to Autocar, Toyota said: "With our evolving UK product strategy and changing market conditions, we have taken the decision not to introduce the new generation Prius in the UK as the new model represents a very different proposition to its predecessor, alongside a clear shift in UK consumer demand towards more SUV style vehicles.

"Since its introduction as our first hybrid model back in 2000, over the years we have launched a much greater selection of self-charging hybrids, covering all the main segments of the market meeting a much wider customer base.

"Acknowledging its popularity in the private hire market, we are still able to cater for operators who continue to require our reliable hybrid technology, with the UK built Corolla Touring Sports estate.

"This shift in UK market conditions has been reflected in Prius sales figures – there were 563 sales in 2021, in comparison to just under 18,000 hybrid Toyota C-HRs. Prius will continue to be sold in other European markets and will only be available as a plug-in version."

In other European markets, the Prius will no longer be sold with Toyota's long-running full-hybrid drivetrain, which made its debut in the original Prius and helped establish the brand as a front-runner of the initial wave of electrification.

The new drivetrain – an upgraded version of that used by the previous Toyota Prius Plug-in – pairs a 147bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 158bhp EV motor on the front axle for a combined 221bhp, 100bhp up on its predecessor.