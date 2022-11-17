New 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV makes show debut in Los Angeles

The radically reinvented, fifth-generation Toyota Prius is official, bringing a dramatic design and technology evolution while switching exclusively to plug-in hybrid power.
Revealed overnight in Japan, the new Toyota Prius represents an obvious departure from the outgoing car, and will be the first generation to not be sold in the UK, with Toyota citing a change in buyer habits - reflected in a shift to other models.
In a statement sent to Autocar, Toyota said: "With our evolving UK product strategy and changing market conditions, we have taken the decision not to introduce the new generation Prius in the UK as the new model represents a very different proposition to its predecessor, alongside a clear shift in UK consumer demand towards more SUV style vehicles.
"Since its introduction as our first hybrid model back in 2000, over the years we have launched a much greater selection of self-charging hybrids, covering all the main segments of the market meeting a much wider customer base.
"Acknowledging its popularity in the private hire market, we are still able to cater for operators who continue to require our reliable hybrid technology, with the UK built Corolla Touring Sports estate.
"This shift in UK market conditions has been reflected in Prius sales figures – there were 563 sales in 2021, in comparison to just under 18,000 hybrid Toyota C-HRs. Prius will continue to be sold in other European markets and will only be available as a plug-in version."
In other European markets, the Prius will no longer be sold with Toyota's long-running full-hybrid drivetrain, which made its debut in the original Prius and helped establish the brand as a front-runner of the initial wave of electrification.
The new drivetrain – an upgraded version of that used by the previous Toyota Prius Plug-in – pairs a 147bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 158bhp EV motor on the front axle for a combined 221bhp, 100bhp up on its predecessor.
Damn those UK SUV buyers! Once again denied a better car because of the darned SUV trend. Surely this would fit most people's use case better than what they actually buy now? With its style, economy, good 'electric only' range and the solar roof I way prefer this New Prius to any of Toyota's other family sized offerings.
That is a great looking car. As others have said, the previous version was unnecessarily ugly, as if it had been designed to look that bad, hence why sales weren't as good as they could've been. So it's a shame it's not coming to the UK.
But with the outgoing version costing well over £30,000 before it was taken off sale, this one would've been approaching £40k by the time the usual rip-off UK premium would've been added, as well as the extra increase to make the price of expensive EVs look more competitive, so hardly a family car for the masses.
This growing trend of interesting models not coming to the UK is worrying. The amount of times I've waited for the launch of a new model only to be disappointed. What is going on? Are UK customers still being treated as being bottom of the pile (even for models where right-hand-drive versions already exist for other markets)? I think the official UK motorshow was one of the first major shows to be cancelled despite huge popularity too due to a lack of effort by car makers - remember that when you're paying way too much for your new cars.
Funny that despite declining sales, profits have gone up (see VW's results) - must be the ridiculously extortionate prices.
The British public vote with their wallets for Germans makes, so all will be left with same old same old drab like Golfs and Tiguans.