Finnish firm to reveal 'world's most customisable supercar'

Finnish start-up company Tritium plans to reveal what it calls “the most customisable supercar in the world” at an event in Monaco in June.

It remains tight-lipped about the details of the car's electric powertrain, which is housed beneath angular bodywork seemingly derived from the Lamborghini Aventador and sits in a carbon-composite chassis similar to that of a Formula 1 car.

Although the front of the Tritium bears a close resemblance to the Aventador, the rear is marked out from the Italian with a design that houses a gaping full-width air outlet, a race-style diffuser and a transparent powertrain cover. The latter suggests the electric motors are located in the middle.

Limited details on the Tritium website suggest that body panels will be easily replaceable, allowing owners to transform the car's styling at will. The interior remains under wraps, but the company says customisation options for the cabin are ‘endless’.

Experts from various engineering fields, including luxury yacht design and high-end audio system development, contributed to the car's design.

Battery capacity remains unconfirmed, but the bespoke drivetrain is said to offer a range of 186 miles and produce 671bhp - roughly the same as the mid-range Turbo version of Porsche’s Taycan electric sports car.

Just 11 examples of the Tritium supercar will be produced and sold at a price of €1.1 million (£1.02m). Each example is expected to be uniquely styled according to the tastes of its owner.

