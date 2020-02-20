Fifth generation Volkswagen Caddy revealed, based on MQB platform

The new, fifth generation VW Caddy has been revealed with a larger interior capacity, plethora of new technology and three diesel engines to choose from.

The new Caddy will come in panel van, MPV and camper form. Buyers will welcome the 93mm of extra length and 62mm of additional width over its predecessor, with extra width between the wheel-arches making for superior load and passenger capacity to its forbearer.

The Caddy also receives VW’s ‘Digital Cockpit’ that sees an entirely redesigned dashboard (featuring less buttons) mated to infotainment screens ranging from 6.5 to 10 inches, depending on which spec is chosen. An electronic handbrake will replace a traditional unit as standard on all models.

“Always connected”, the Caddy also features an all-new infotainment system with the likes of We Connect allowing the compact van constant connection to the internet and other services.

Featuring 19 driver assist functions, emphasis has been put on safety as well as technology; Travel Assist (never before seen on a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle) uses a mixture of Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise and others to keep the driver in check. Trailer Assistance will also make its first appearance (as seen on the Crafter van) and allows for easier trailer manoeuvring.

Three diesel engines (74bhp, 100bhp and 120bhp) will be available and are claimed to be up to 12 per cent cleaner than previous iterations thanks to ‘double-dosing’ AdBlue, in order to reduce NOx emissions. A 114bhp turbo petrol engine will also be available.

The updated, cleaner exterior look is thanks to the MQB platform claims VW, with LED headlights coming as standard on higher models.