BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat will no longer make grey-coloured cars
UP NEXT
New 2023 Toyota C-HR reinvented with PHEV option

Fiat will no longer make grey-coloured cars

Brand axes UK’s most popular colour to concentrate on shades that reflect Italian sea, sun, earth and sky
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
26 June 2023

Fiat will no longer produce cars that are painted grey – despite it being the UK’s most popular car colour – as it looks to further develop its reputation as a "brand of joy, colours and optimism".

Starting with the 600, which will go on sale later this year as the Italian firm's answer to the Jeep Avenger, Fiat will begin relating its shades to those of Italy - namely the country's sea, sun, earth and sky. 

The latest in a series of developments for Fiat in 2023, the strategy is designed to add a distinctive flavour to Fiat's cars in their respective markets and give the firm a competitive edge.

Related articles

Grey has long been the most popular colour for UK customers when speccing their cars. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, it represented more than one in four new cars sold in the UK last year.

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said: "We broke the rules: we decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed at further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours and optimism. This choice further communicates to people the new 'dolce vita' values and the Italian DNA embodied by the brand."

The colour’s axing is accompanied by a new tagline: "Italy. The land of colours. Fiat. The brand of colours."

Fiat currently offers five models in its range, the 500, electric 500, 500X, Panda and Tipo - all of which are now available in white, orange, red, blue, green, gold and black. The firm has given each colour a name to reflect Italian landscapes. 

This comes after a series of changes Fiat has made to the rest of its line-up ahead of going all-electric by 2030. The firm will continue making small cars and plans to launch five new models in the next five years to join the existing electric Fiat 500.

In addition, it is working on a range of models on new platforms inspired by the 2019 Centoventi electric concept, which could revive the Panda nameplate.

used Fiat cars for sale

Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy Euro 6 5dr
2015
£6,495
35,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£8,999
27,856miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat PANDA 1.2 Pop Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,999
28,945miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£13,500
7,316miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat Grande Punto 1.2 Active White 3dr
2008
£1,595
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy + Euro 6 5dr
2017
£8,695
14,911miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500C 1.2 ECO Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£7,995
50,865miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Dualogic Euro 4 3dr
2012
£6,995
64,733miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£12,299
13,519miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 6591 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Scotbybarron 26 June 2023

What a load of marketing w**k!

Latest Drives

Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives