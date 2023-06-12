Fiat 600 crossover revealed as Italian firm's Jeep Avenger rival

Fiat has revealed the electric successor to the 500X crossover - the Italian firm’s answer to the Jeep Avenger, which will go on sale later this year.

Expected to use the e-CMP2 platform from parent firm Stellantis, the crossover is named the Fiat 600 and will share much of the Avenger’s underpinnings.

The Fiat 600 was revealed in a video posted to the firm’s YouTube channel and features several design cues seen on the smaller electric Fiat 500, such as the supermini’s headlights and a honeycomb-style front grille.

In the video, the 600 sported white exterior paint and black design elements applied to the car’s rear spoiler, roof, mirrors and door sills.

Fiat has decided to keep much of the 600’s interior under wraps for now, revealing the driver's cabin, digital driver’s display and a large central touchscreen.

It is likely to feature the same technology set-up as the existing Fiat 500, though, with a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car is also expected to use the same 51kWh (usable capacity) battery pack seen in the Avenger, which is good for 249 miles of range and can charge at speeds of up to 100kW.

The Avenger’s electric motor set-up is also expected to feature on the 600: a single, 154bhp and 192lb ft unit capable of dispatching 0-62mph in around 9.0sec.

The 600 is likely to broadly match these capabilities, as do other e-CMP2-based models such as the DS 3 E-Tense and Peugeot e-2008.