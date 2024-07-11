Fiat primes sub-£30k Qashqai and Rav4 rivals with ICE and EV power

Fiat will launch a Nissan Qashqai-rivalling SUV and a Toyota Rav4-like rakish compact crossover as part of a push towards a new affordable line-up of models.

They will follow the recently revealed Fiat Grande Panda supermini and sit alongside the 500 and 600 as the Italian brand targets a more diverse spread of segments globally.

Revealed as concept cars during Fiat’s 125th anniversary celebrations, the pair, which are currently known simply as the SUV and the Fastback, will arrive in 2025 and 2026 – although Fiat hasn’t confirmed in which order.

This follows its pledge to launch a new car every year up to 2027.

They will both target the C-Segment, confirmed Fiat boss Olivier François: "Finally we will be back in the C-Segment, with very roomy, spacious, family friendly value propositions. That's what people want today."

Although little else is known about the pair, Fiat has presented the SUV as a “giga-Panda” that will focus on practically, adding that it’s “another confirmation of the special emphasis the brand is putting on the needs of family transport”.

The Fastback, meanwhile, is a smaller crossover “with a sporty flair”. It’s billed as a successor to both the Europe-sold Tipo hatchback and estate and the South American-market coupé-SUV of the same name.

These cars will be closely related to the Grande Panda and Stellantis sibling brand Citroën’s new C3, all using the value-minded Smart Car platform.

This can accommodate pure-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. Although both new Fiats are at an “advanced stage of development”, details about powerplant options have yet to be confirmed.

The C3 offers a 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine and 124-mile and 203-mile electric powertrains.

Affordable pricing will be key for the new Fiat pair, explained François: “Our customers want iconic and affordable city cars, frugal and inclusive compacts, family mobility.”

We expect top-end prices to stay below £30,000 for the SUV and £25,000 for the Fastback.