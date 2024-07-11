BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat primes sub-£30k Qashqai and Rav4 rivals with ICE and EV power
UP NEXT
Shock MG Cyberster four-seat coupe tipped for sale in 2025

Fiat primes sub-£30k Qashqai and Rav4 rivals with ICE and EV power

Two new C-segment cars – a roomy family SUV and a rakish compact crossover – will arrive in 2025 and 2026
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
11 July 2024

Fiat will launch a Nissan Qashqai-rivalling SUV and a Toyota Rav4-like rakish compact crossover as part of a push towards a new affordable line-up of models.

They will follow the recently revealed Fiat Grande Panda supermini and sit alongside the 500 and 600 as the Italian brand targets a more diverse spread of segments globally.

Revealed as concept cars during Fiat’s 125th anniversary celebrations, the pair, which are currently known simply as the SUV and the Fastback, will arrive in 2025 and 2026 – although Fiat hasn’t confirmed in which order.

Related articles

This follows its pledge to launch a new car every year up to 2027.

They will both target the C-Segment, confirmed Fiat boss Olivier François: "Finally we will be back in the C-Segment, with very roomy, spacious, family friendly value propositions. That's what people want today."

Although little else is known about the pair, Fiat has presented the SUV as a “giga-Panda” that will focus on practically, adding that it’s “another confirmation of the special emphasis the brand is putting on the needs of family transport”.

The Fastback, meanwhile, is a smaller crossover “with a sporty flair”. It’s billed as a successor to both the Europe-sold Tipo hatchback and estate and the South American-market coupé-SUV of the same name.

These cars will be closely related to the Grande Panda and Stellantis sibling brand Citroën’s new C3, all using the value-minded Smart Car platform. 

This can accommodate pure-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. Although both new Fiats are at an “advanced stage of development”, details about powerplant options have yet to be confirmed.

The C3 offers a 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine and 124-mile and 203-mile electric powertrains.

Affordable pricing will be key for the new Fiat pair, explained François: “Our customers want iconic and affordable city cars, frugal and inclusive compacts, family mobility.”

We expect top-end prices to stay below £30,000 for the SUV and £25,000 for the Fastback.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Alfa Romeo Junior front corner from high
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background.

In his current role as news editor, Will’s focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda; he also manages Autocar Business and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

used Fiat cars for sale

Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£10,800
16,312miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£8,500
38,484miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500L 1.3 MultiJet Trekking Dualogic Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£5,250
70,023miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£5,995
53,520miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Star Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£8,100
49,419miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£11,150
9,154miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat Tipo 1.3 MultiJetII Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,570
60,972miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,350
28,496miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat TIPO 1.0 RED Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,399
9,141miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 5983 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Alfa Romeo Junior front corner from high
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews