Ferrari to reveal new model later today

Ferrari has confirmed that it will reveal a new model later today in a post on its official Instagram page.

An accompanying image reveals little about the new car, but we can see a blurred grey silhouette travelling at speed, reflected in a pair of sunglasses.

A video posted to the same account earlier this week features clips of famous Italian landmarks and traffic in urban areas, suggesting that it will be a less performance-focused model than the recently revealed F8 Tributo and SF90 Stradale.

One possibility is that the firm will reveal a hardtop coupé variant of its entry-level Portofino sports car, following the unveiling last month of the 812 GTS and F8 Spider convertibles.

In that case, we can expect it to retain the grand tourer’s turbocharged 3.9-litre V8, which produces 592bhp and 561lb ft. The new car is likely to offer a slight performance advantage over the drop-top, however, with the loss of a weighty roof mechanism.

Full details of the new model will be available later today at Autocar.co.uk.

Read more

Ferrari Portofino review

New Ferrari 812 GTS is most powerful production convertible​

Ferrari unleashes new F8 Spider as McLaren 720S Spider rival​