Ferrari says electric cars will make up around 20% of its sales in 2030, downgrading a previous ambition to achieve a 40% EV mix by then, and it will continue to offer its V6, V8 and V12 engines well into the future.

The Italian supercar firm has today revealed the technical details of its debut EV - a 1000bhp, quad-motor four-seater with a 122kWh battery and a 329-mile range, which will be launched next year.

Pure EVs like the Elettrica will make up a fifth of Ferrari sales in 2030, the company said, having stated in 2022 that it was aiming for EV sales to be double that by 2030.