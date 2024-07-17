BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ferrari boss sets ambitious brief for 2025 debut EV
Seat Tarraco axed to make room for Cupra Terramar

Ferrari boss sets ambitious brief for 2025 debut EV

Maranello's electric car is already in development as mules spotted testing; could cost around £400,000
James Attwood
News
4 mins read
17 July 2024

Ferrari’s first electric car has already completed several thousand miles of on-road testing and company boss Benedetto Vigna promises it will be made “in the right way” to ensure buyers can “have a lot of fun”.

The Italian firm has yet to give any details about what form its first battery-electric vehicle will take, but Vigna confirmed it will be revealed late next year before going on sale in 2026.

Recent spy shots show what are understood to be Ferrari EV test mules using modified Maserati Levante bodywork and give some hints as to the form the final car might adopt. Whether it will be obviously comparable with the Levante in silhouette remains to be seen.



Notably, though, Ferrari used Maserati’s SUV as the basis for the first Purosangue prototypes and that car is radically different from its Italian contemporary – while still sitting high off the ground and having rear seats.

It is possible Ferrari could seek to emulate the characteristic dynamic qualities of its combustion cars by centralising the mass of the batteries in the chassis – much in the way that its current cars are either front-mid-engined or rear-mid-engined. Vigna said he expects the new EV to appeal to both existing Ferrari customers and tech-savvy newcomers to the brand.

He added: “There is not a pattern really. People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun. They don’t buy a Ferrari because A, B, C, D or a single element. It’s a combination of things. When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way.

“Consider that we have prototypes already on the road that have done several thousand kilometres, and we have in our company very qualified clients: test drivers. The first clients of our cars are the test drivers. They drive a lot of cars, and they can easily make a comparison between one and another, so for us this is an important metric that we are making a reference to.”

A recent report by Reuters suggested that the new EV will be priced from $500,000 (£395,000) and claimed that a second electric model is already under development. Vigna called those reports “a surprise” and declined to confirm any of those details. He added: “The way we define the price of a car is one month before we launch it.”



Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback



The Ferrari EV will be produced in the firm’s new E-building, which has recently been opened on its Maranello campus.

The facility contains an advanced new production line that will come on stream in January 2025. Production there is likely to start with the Purosangue and SF90 before the EV joins in 2026.

The new production line will not replace either of Ferrari’s two existing lines, but the firm refused to be drawn on whether it will increase capacity.

Vigna said Ferrari will offer internal combustion, hybrid and electric models in the future but insisted that the sales split between those models will not be set by sales or production targets but by customer demand. “We always refer to what is our offer, not ‘what are the sales?’” said Vigna.

“Forecasting the sales by the kind of propulsion is an act of arrogance, a lack of respect to the client. We will never talk about sales splits.

“How can we understand what the client wants? We’re not talking about computers selecting a car. We’re talking about human beings with emotion.”

The E-building will help Ferrari reduce development times and increase the level of personalisation that it can offer, which is key to the company’s goal of increasing “revenue quality over quantity”.

It will also eventually house production of all of Ferrari’s powertrains, including high-voltage batteries, electric motors and axles that will be used for its future electric models.

Bringing production of those key electric components in-house is vital to the firm’s ambitions to ensure that its electric models have points of difference from rivals and that it can continue to service all its models in the future. Ferrari will buy its battery cells from a number of unspecified providers.

Vigna declined to give any information about which firms it will use but did drop a hint about battery technology. He said: “You hear people in the market going for LFP [lithiumiron-phosphate] batteries. Well, LFP batteries are not for Ferrari. It’s not good for us.”

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Anton motorhead 17 July 2024
So the Ferrari EV will be another SUV? What a shame, but perhaps I am wrong and we are all in for a positive surprise. If MG can make a rather nice looking Cyberster, why shouldn't Ferrari be able of the same, but even more exotic looking?
Scribbler 17 July 2024

The likely price of the Ferrari EV sounds way too high but is consistent with other recently launched Ferrari models. 

I see at least 2 problems ahead for this Ferrari EV:

  • The SF90 (a high-end hybrid) is not well regarded and seems to depreciate fast.
  • Other high-performance brands, such as Bugatti, have decided to stick wth hybrid or ICE for now.
Peter Cavellini 17 July 2024

It's going to look nothing like the Mule we see here, it'll still sell, the Ferrari loyal will automatically order one even before it's off the computer,£400.000? ,that's Chicken feed for the would be buyers.

