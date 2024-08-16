BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ferrari 550 reborn: manual V12 GT boosted and updated

Famed Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera gives iconic supercar fresh look, stiffer chassis, fancier interior
Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
16 August 2024

Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera has unveiled a Ferrari 550 Maranello restomod complete with its original 5.5-litre V12 and six-speed manual gearbox.

Named the Veloce 12, it's a thorough rework of the celebrated 1990s supercar, with an engine overhaul, fresh styling and a bespoke suspension set-up. 

Stripped back and rebuilt to an “as-new” condition, the V12 is fitted with a new cooling system, said to be 30% more efficient than that used by Ferrari, and a Supersprint exhaust.

These tweaks are claimed to provide an extra 25bhp, boosting output to 503bhp.

That punches the Veloce 12 from 0-62mph in 4.4sec and on to a top speed of 199mph, matching the original 550 Maranello.

It also gains adaptive suspension developed by Tractive, which has previously supplied hardware for the MST Mk1 and Donkervoort F22.

Larger 380mm Brembo brake discs are fitted at each corner, reducing unsprung weight.

Additional metalwork has been welded in around the door apertures to boost the chassis’s rigidity, with Touring Superleggera referencing the Ferrari F12 as its target for torsional stiffness.

The new bodywork is made from carbonfibre and a bespoke set of alloy wheels is fitted to further reduce the kerb weight from its original 1690kg.

Inside, the plastic originally used for key touchpoints such as the heater controls is replaced with aluminium and the panels are reupholstered in Italian leather.

Prices for the Veloce 12 start at €690,000 (£590,000), not including the donor car (£60,000-£100,000) or local taxes. Thirty will be built in both left- and right-hand drive.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

