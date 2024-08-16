Ferrari 550 reborn: manual V12 GT boosted and updated

Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera has unveiled a Ferrari 550 Maranello restomod complete with its original 5.5-litre V12 and six-speed manual gearbox.

Named the Veloce 12, it's a thorough rework of the celebrated 1990s supercar, with an engine overhaul, fresh styling and a bespoke suspension set-up.

Stripped back and rebuilt to an “as-new” condition, the V12 is fitted with a new cooling system, said to be 30% more efficient than that used by Ferrari, and a Supersprint exhaust.

These tweaks are claimed to provide an extra 25bhp, boosting output to 503bhp.

That punches the Veloce 12 from 0-62mph in 4.4sec and on to a top speed of 199mph, matching the original 550 Maranello.

It also gains adaptive suspension developed by Tractive, which has previously supplied hardware for the MST Mk1 and Donkervoort F22.

Larger 380mm Brembo brake discs are fitted at each corner, reducing unsprung weight.

Additional metalwork has been welded in around the door apertures to boost the chassis’s rigidity, with Touring Superleggera referencing the Ferrari F12 as its target for torsional stiffness.