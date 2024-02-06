BACK TO ALL NEWS
Facelifted Skoda Octavia to be revealed on 14 February

Czech brand has previewed the revised model with a series of sketches that hint at a sleeker design
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
6 February 2024

The Skoda Octavia hatchback and estate are primed to be facelifted later this month, following updates to the Kodiaq and Superbwith a debut date set for 14 February.

Now the new design has been previewed by a series of sketches that reveal sleeker styling for both variants.

Skoda has also confirmed that the Sportline and range-topping vRS variants will continue. 

The biggest changes to the design come in the form of redesigned bumpers and a new front grille. As such, it now sports a sharper look, while new headlights complete the new-look front end.

Skoda hasn’t yet announced which powertrains will be offered after the facelift, but it’s safe to assume a selection of 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel and mild-hybrid powertrains will return. 

A plug-in powertrain could join the line-up too, as with the Kodiaq and Superb. Their PHEV option pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 201bhp.

Should the Octavia gain this, it would boast one of the longest electric-only range figures of any PHEV on sale, with up to 62 miles from a 25.7kWh battery. 

Prices for the existing Octavia start at a reasonable £25,965, while the vRS costs from £36,460. The updated car is likely to bring a slight price increase. 

As reported by Autocar in 2022, the Octavia will also gain an electric variant later this decade. It’s expected to feature a more advanced version of the Volkswagen Group brand’s 89kWh battery, which is due next year with a WLTP range of more than 370 miles and a charging rate of up to 200kW.

The Octavia is Skoda's most popular car. It has sold more than seven million units since its launch in 1996.

