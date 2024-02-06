Facelifted Skoda Octavia to be revealed on 14 February

The Skoda Octavia hatchback and estate are primed to be facelifted later this month, following updates to the Kodiaq and Superb, with a debut date set for 14 February.

Now the new design has been previewed by a series of sketches that reveal sleeker styling for both variants.

Skoda has also confirmed that the Sportline and range-topping vRS variants will continue.

The biggest changes to the design come in the form of redesigned bumpers and a new front grille. As such, it now sports a sharper look, while new headlights complete the new-look front end.

Skoda hasn’t yet announced which powertrains will be offered after the facelift, but it’s safe to assume a selection of 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel and mild-hybrid powertrains will return.

A plug-in powertrain could join the line-up too, as with the Kodiaq and Superb. Their PHEV option pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 201bhp.

Should the Octavia gain this, it would boast one of the longest electric-only range figures of any PHEV on sale, with up to 62 miles from a 25.7kWh battery.

Prices for the existing Octavia start at a reasonable £25,965, while the vRS costs from £36,460. The updated car is likely to bring a slight price increase.

As reported by Autocar in 2022, the Octavia will also gain an electric variant later this decade. It’s expected to feature a more advanced version of the Volkswagen Group brand’s 89kWh battery, which is due next year with a WLTP range of more than 370 miles and a charging rate of up to 200kW.

The Octavia is Skoda's most popular car. It has sold more than seven million units since its launch in 1996.