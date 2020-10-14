Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS prototype hits the Nurburgring

Porsche's roll-out of 992-generation 911 variants is continuing in earnest, and now the most track-focused of them all, the GT3 RS, has taken to the Nürburgring.

We spotted the prototype on public roads earlier this year, but these new images show the McLaren 620R rival driven in anger the first time. Likely to make its debut in 2021, the hardcore model follows on from spyshots of the 'standard' GT3 variant upon which it's based.

Tell-tale signs that this is no ordinary GT3 include a giant dual-wing spoiler with a bespoke mounting platform. This is targeted at generating downforce levels on par with those of a fully fledged racing 911.

Further differences that mark this prototype out as the GT3 RS include a different rear bumper design (incorporating a diffuser element) and a revised centre-exit tailpipe. New cooling vents on the bonnet and front wings also feature, along with a larger front splitter.

Details of the new GT3 RS's performance capability remain thin on the ground. We do know, however, that it will make use of the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine used first in the 991-generation run-out 911 Speedster last year.

That puts out 503bhp and 346lb ft, revs to 9000rpm and is paired exclusively with a manual gearbox. Expect the standard GT3 to approach that, but given the old GT3 RS made 513bhp, it's likely that some further fettling will raise the output further for the new model.

Other race-spec details are expected to include rose-joined suspension and specification upgrades close to the 911 Cup racer. The interior will be typically stripped-out to save weight, with the GT3 RS likely to be one of, if not the, lightest 911 variants on sale.

We will see the new GT3 before the GT3 RS is unveiled. That's likely to be early 2021, given pandemic-related delays. So although it's not confirmed, we could see the GT3 RS in the latter half of next year.

