McLaren Automotive is to merge with the start-up company Forseven in a bombshell move that will enable McLaren to expand beyond making mid-engined supercars for the first time.

The move secures the future of McLaren, giving it the capital, technology and resources to go into areas of the market it has not been able to finance itself.

Forseven is a British start-up that has been quietly assembling a team of more than 700 industry professionals, among them big-name designers, engineers and executives from rival British car companies, and has been building towards the launch of a range of luxury models under a new brand.

The common link between the two companies is the Abu Dhabi government-backed investment company CYVN Holdings, which has facilitated a merger operating under the McLaren Automotive name that will enable the models in development at Forseven to come to market under the McLaren badge.

This gives Forseven a shortcut to market, and McLaren the expansion and security it craves and the ability to better compete with the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Bentley.

The official announcement confirms an Autocar story from February, which revealed a merger was being planned between McLaren Automotive and Forseven to enable McLaren to expand beyond its range of supercars.

The new combined company, McLaren Group Holdings, will be led by Forseven CEO Nick Collins who – in his only interview with an automotive title – told Autocar that “we’re about to embark on the most exciting British automotive story in decades”.

Collins was previously a senior engineer at Ford and latterly JLR, where he oversaw the likes of the Defender and Range Rover.

The Forseven name had never been intended as a customer-facing brand, and will cease to exist.