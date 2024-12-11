Who is McLaren Automotive's new owner CYVN?

After finalising the purchase of McLaren’s sports car arm, CYVN Holdings can now be talked about in the same breath as Tata Motors, BMW and the Volkswagen Group when listing foreign firms that are investing in blue-chip British automotive brands. Unlike its peers, however, CYVN doesn’t exactly trigger the same name recognition.

The deal was announced on 9 November in Abu Dhabi following McLaren Racing’s dramatic win at the country’s Formula 1 race at the weekend, sealing the constructors’ championship at the same time.