Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class confirmed for 2026 launch

An electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class will arrive in two years, company CEO Ola Källenius has said.

Speaking on Mercedes' earnings call for the second quarter of 2024, he confirmed the new EV will arrive alongside a new electric GLC SUV, with both models pushing further upmarket.

The siblings, based on the new MB.EA platform, will be placed in what Mercedes dubs the ‘core luxury’ segment, currently occupied by the likes of the CLE and E-Class.

Meanwhile, the brand’s range of ‘entry-level’ cars will be shrunk to comprise the CLA, GLA and GLB, with these three models moving to the new MMA platform.

Källenius confirmed the new CLA will come first in 2025, having been previewed by a concept at last year’s Munich motor show.

Mercedes will raise the prices of these entry-level models “significantly” as it aims to improve their profitability.

It will also look to grow the share of its ‘top-end’ luxury cars, such as AMG performance models and the G-Class, by 60%.

Källenius added that MB.EA will no longer replace the EVA2 platform used for the EQS and EQE, suggesting the mooted ‘large’ variant of the new platform has been scrapped.

Despite its growing assault on the EV market, Mercedes remains committed to offering combustion-engined cars.

It has reported a 25% slump in EV sales year on year, from 61,211 to 45,843. Meanwhile, it sold 27% more plug-in-hybrids, making 44,120 deliveries.

“We have to realise that the speed of the transition, it’s almost impossible to foresee how long it will take,” said Källenius.

“We are one of those few companies that are well positioned to play the flexibility card until the 2030s,” he added.